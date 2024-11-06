Fans React to Gabby Thomas’s SI Swimsuit Debut in Peach One-Piece: ‘What An Inspiration’
Just like one fan said it best, “2024 has been Gabby’s year 🔥.”
Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas, who took home three gold medals at this year’s Paris Games, including the highly anticipated and impressive 200m sprint, is the first American track athlete since Allyson Felix to do so. The Georgia-born, Massachusetts native is also a force beyond the field, having graduated from Harvard University with a degree in neurobiology and received her Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the University of Texas. When not running and exploring the city of Austin, where she lives now, Thomas is dedicated to helping underserved communities and advocating for diversity in STEM industries.
Earlier this week, the 27-year-old solidified her status as a model, having previously starred in a SKIMS campaign, when posing for photographer Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.
Since the news broke, fans have shown nothing but excitement and support for the incoming class of SI Swim athletes, so far featuring Nelly Korda, Suni Lee, Eileen Gu and Thomas, with more surprises to come.
“Gabby Thomas has sprinted her way towards three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games and now she’s sprinting onto the SI Swimsuit set as our newest athlete feature for the 2025 issue! 🏃♀️Gabby brings her powerful presence and grace to the world both on the track and beyond. We’re so proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family as an inspiring athlete with extraordinary talent and a profound impact for all. ✨While we wait to see the incredible shots from Gabby’s shoot, you can follow along with her today right here on @si_swimsuit and head to link in our bio to read more,” the brand wrote on Instagram under a pic of Thomas in a sweet peach scoop-neck one-piece swimsuit.
“AH🔥,” two-time SI Swimsuit star and fifth-year LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne commented.
“gorgeous gorgeous girl ❤️,” reality TV star Charity Lawson wrote.
“Cutest,” Midge Purce added.
“You are perfection!,” Lilia Alvarado declared.
“Omg yes!!! @gabbythomas so well deserved!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Amy Purdy exclaimed.
“Cover girl Gabby 😍🔥,” Athlos stated.
“Beautiful, educated, amazing athlete and an Olympic Gold Medalist- what an inspiration❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan gushed.
“Don’t forget to add that she’s a Harvard graduate and studied neurobiology! She’s beauty AND brains❤️,” another reminded.
“I had a feeling Gabby would be taking part. This next issue is going to be all time,” someone chimed on X.