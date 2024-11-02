Follow Along With Nelly Korda on Her SI Swimsuit Shoot Day
It’s an exciting month for SI Swimsuit as the brand begins its shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. for the 2025 magazine. As the incredible athletes we’ll be featuring start to fly in, we are so excited to be able to announce our first model: Professional golfer Nelly Korda. The 26-year-old Florida native is the No. 1 female golfer in the world, an Olympic gold medalist and a 14-time LPGA Tour winner, among other accolades. Even through adversity, Korda has remained dedicated to her craft and serves as an inspiration for women athletes across the globe.
With her talent, achievements and determined spirit, Korda is a no-brainer to join the SI Swimsuit brand. As she begins her photo shoot this morning with photographer Ben Horton, we’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at her big day, from picking out her looks to sitting in the makeup chair and becoming camera-ready. You can also join in on the fun through the brand's Instagram page where we'll be sharing live updates from each shoot. We'll be updating this post as Korda continues to share snapshots of her day!
This morning, Korda took to the SI Swimsuit Instagram page to introduce herself and let our followers know the exciting news. Her blonde hair has been styled in classic loose curls and she can be seen standing in front of racks of swimsuits. Time to pick out some looks!
Now to get picture-perfect! In the shot above, Korda let us into the hair and makeup process with another Instagram story video, in which her hair is in curlers and makeup is starting to be applied. The athlete, who happens to be the daughter of former professional tennis players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová, looks absolutely stunning in full glam, so we can’t wait to see her finished look.
Speaking of full glam! Korda collaborated with SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day for a fun reel (also shared on TikTok and Instagram) using a popular sound to show off the first athlete of our new issue. “POV: It's officially tee time for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue,” text over the video reads, referencing Korda's sport. On Instagram, the announcement received tons of excited comments, with fellow SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims writing: "Omgggg hell ya @nellykorda Jupiter girls reppin!! 😍❤️," referencing the town in Florida.
“YESSSS🥳🥳🥳🥳,” SI Swimsuit 2024 Rookie Achieng Agutu commented.
“Iconic,” Two-time SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan added.
And now it’s time to take some photos! We got a quick tease of Korda’s swimsuit in the polaroid above, a royal blue two-piece.
Ready to see the first shots of Korda from the photo shoot? Keep scrolling!
Keep the excitement going as we update this page with shots from Korda’s shoot day. More to come!