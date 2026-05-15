SI Swimsuit’s VIP Launch Party Was Basically a Sneak Peek at This Summer’s Biggest Trends

The summer is almost here, and for many fashion fans, with it will come a much-needed wardrobe refresh. While no one can truly predict what styles will be “in” for 2026, the red carpet at SI Swimsuit’s VIP Launch Party was certainly a good place to start!

On Thursday, May 14, the stars of SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue took over New York City for an unforgettable night of celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. As one would expect, all of the models rocked the red carpet in their best designer looks, many of which hinted at rising trends set to pop off this summer. Take a look below to see what you’ll be needing to add to your wardrobe ASAP.

Semi-sheer fabrics

Meredith Mickelson | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

One of the top trends spotted on the carpet was semi-sheer fabrics, whether lacey with structured boning like 2026 rookie Meredith Mickelson’s gown or providing a pleasant, shimmering pop of color, like Jasmine Sanders’s mint green number. While these two examples were the full ensemble, semi-sheer paneling was also having a moment, with Remi Bader, XANDRA and more wearing gowns featuring semi-sheer paneling paired with cutouts (another trend we’ll get to in a bit—put a pin in it!).

Jasmine Sanders | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Corset-style bodices

Achieng Agutu | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

While corsets and structured bodices never go out of style, they’re especially present in fashion this year—both on the runway and the red carpet. Molding a classic hourglass silhouette, there’s a reason this trend has stood the test of time, making it perfect for a night out in the city. Achieng Agutu merged the style with a standout trend from last year: animal print patterns. Meanwhile, Ellie Thumann mixed two of 2026's rising trends: a corseted bodice in a dreamy cream shade.

Ellie Thumann | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Dreamy cream shades

Katie Austin | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

As noted for Thumann’s ensemble above, cream, white and neutral shades were also standouts at the event, with the fashion-forward models in attendance rocking pops of color via their makeup looks and accessories. Katie Austin brought the Grecian goddess vibes with her draped gown, accentuating her adorable belly bump. Meanwhile, Penny Lane combined the aforementioned semi-sheer fabric trend with her gown, taking the sultry style a step further with the gown’s low back.

Penny Lane | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sparkling details

Olandria | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Listen, stars are going to sparkle, it’s what they do! So it should be no surprise that shiny, metallic accents and shimmering embroidery were another serious style trend. SI Swimsuit 2026 rookie Olandria’s tan gown was also crafted in a semi-sheer fabric, with glossy, abstract hardware pieces placed throughout. Christen Goff—a staple star of the magazine—switched it up with a form-fitting gown, encrusted with stunning silver details.

Christen Goff | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Daring cutouts

Ilona Maher | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Hey, look—it’s that pin from earlier! Similar to corsets, cutouts are always a hit, as the daring detail is a quick way to add a more sultry vibe to any night-out ensemble. Ilona Maher, SI Swimsuit’s reigning Rookie of the Year, got the trendy memo, rocking an effortlessly cool cocoa-colored gown with a midriff cutout. Alix Earle took the concept of cutouts to a whole other level with her look, rocking a glowing golden mini dress with multiple miniature cutouts for a nautical, fringe-forward look.

Alix Earle | Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

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