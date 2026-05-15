Alix Earle, Nicole Williams English and Tiffany Haddish Shine on 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Red Carpet

SI Swimsuit’s 2026 cover models did not come to play with their outfits for the red carpet celebration of this year’s magazine at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on Thursday, May 14.

Alix Earle, Nicole Williams English and Tiffany Haddish each stunned while walking the carpet ahead of the brand’s VIP party, which featured an evening of music, light bites, cocktails and celebratory vibes. Below, take a peek at what each of our cover models wore while walking the red carpet.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Now a three-time SI Swimsuit model, Earle’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover was captured by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. The 25-year-old content creator-turned-mogul’s red carpet ensemble this evening consisted of a stunning crochet golden mini dress composed of intricately placed fringe.

The content creator paired the unique piece with a coordinating strappy sandal that was perfect for summer, and also matched her shiny gold bangle bracelets. Her makeup was a soft, vibrant glam, and she left her blonde hair down for an effortlessly chic look.

View Earle’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English | Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Williams English, who earned the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue after posing for photographer Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., absolutely stole the show on tonight’s red carpet. The 41-year-old model, mom and designer was styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, in a yellow and green mini dress from Roberto Cavalli’s 2003 collection.

The model’s designer mini was accented with Tom Ford shoes, an Arryah necklace, Foundrae rings and earrings by Jennifer Zeuner. She left her dark tresses down, with gentle waves further adding to the overall laid-back-meets-luxe vibes.

View Williams English’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish | Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Haddish’s magazine cover was snapped in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where the 46-year-old stand-up comedian and actor struck her poses in front of James Macari’s lens. For her red carpet debut with the brand, Haddish wore a sweet red dress featuring soft fabric rosettes, adding a fun and flirty flair to the ensemble.

She accessorized the style with some playful gold jewelry and a coordinating pair of pointed-toe sandals. Her hair was styled in an adorable bob—one of this year’s hottest trends—with a slight wave adding plenty of volume. Meanwhile, her glam was a mix of glossy mauves and spring-friendly pinks.

View Haddish’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.

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