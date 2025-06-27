These Former USWNT Players Brought Their Skills to St. Lucia for an Iconic SI Swimsuit Shoot
Before the U.S. Women’s National Team won the 2019 FIFA World Cup in a 2-0 victory against the Netherlands, four of its members made a pitstop amidst their rigorous training.
And where was that pitstop, you ask? Well, it was on the stunning Caribbean island of St. Lucia, where Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe joined SI Swimsuit for a timeless photo shoot that we’ll never forget.
Abby Dahlkemper
“I was really excited about the opportunity to have people get to know me off the field and not in soccer clothes,” Dahlkemper shared during her first shoot with the brand. The 10-year NWSL veteran is a defender on Bay FC.
“I just kind of got in the zone in front of the camera on the first day,” the 32-year-old shared. “As a soccer player and being out in the field, you really have to make adjustments through the game, and I think that’s kind of similar to this shoot and the way that I approached it.”
Alex Morgan
Morgan made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014 and returned to the fold again a half-decade later. In fact, it was this shoot that earned Morgan a cover spot with the magazine alongside Camille Kostek and Tyra Banks.
“I felt like it was important to really show the diversity of this team, as well as show the youth and the experienced players,” Morgan shared with the brand. SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief MJ Day called the now-retired athlete “a team player in every sense of the word” for her unwavering drive and advocacy work both on and off the pitch.
Crystal Dunn
“When I look at our team or when I look at society in general, I think there are so many different shapes and sizes of people,” Dunn told SI Swimsuit. “And I think that’s basically what our team is made up of—so many people from so many different walks of life.”
Not only did the midfielder earn her first World Cup following this photo shoot, but she also won an NWSL title with the North Carolina Courage during the 2019 season with Dahlkemper. Dunn most recently played for Paris Saint-Germain for the 2024-2025 Premier League Season.
Megan Rapinoe
Rapinoe’s first SI Swimsuit shoot was groundbreaking, and as a result, she was named an SI Swimsuit Legend with the brand five years later in Hollywood, Fla.
“I think so often with gay females in sports, there’s this particular stereotype about it and there’s such a narrow view of what it means to be gay and be athletic,” Rapinoe said in 2019. “[Stereotypes] are just such incomplete views of who we really are as people, so I think for that reason it’s really important to just continue to push those boundaries.”