From Wimbledon to the WNBA, Here’s What SI Swimsuit Models Were Up to This Week

It’s a great time to be a sports fan, with the World Cup and Wimbledon in full swing and the WNBA All-Star Game on the horizon. While the World Cup is currently in the quarterfinals, Wimbledon has whittled the competition down to the semi-finals, and the WNBA All-Star Game has secured its starting and reserves rosters for play later this month.

Whether you typically tune in to soccer, tennis, basketball or another sport entirely, many SI Swimsuit models and featured athletes both past and present have spent the last week either watching or playing (or gearing up to play) in major sporting events. Check out the highlights below!

Alix Earle at Wimbledon

Earle, who landed the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in Botswana, headed to Wimbledon earlier this week in a smart all white ensemble. She donned an archival Lolita Lempicka outfit from the designer’s spring-summer 1995 collection for the occasion.

Ali Truwit at the World Cup

Truwit, a Paralympic swimmer and two-time SI Swimsuit star, took in a World Cup game while showing off her pride for Brazil. However, Norway came out victorious against the team by a final score of 2-1 in the Round of 16 and Brazil was eliminated from the competition.

Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon

Though Osaka was defeated in straight sets by Czech tennis player Karolína Muchová in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model had an incredible run throughout the competition in London. Her pregame outfits, as seen above, were only secondary to her fierce play on the grass court.

Angel Reese and Nneka Ogwumike selected as WNBA All-Star Reserves

Congratulations to Reese (a 2023 SI Swimsuit model) and Ogwumike (who was featured in the 2022 issue)! Both women were selected to the WNBA All-Star Game reserves list, meaning they were hand-picked by WNBA coaches to play in the forthcoming game on Saturday, July 25.

Camille Kostek presented an award at the World Cup

On Sunday, July 5, Kostek, a brand legend, got involved in the World Cup action by presenting English soccer player Jude Bellingham with the Michelob ULTRA Superior Player of the Match Award. England is competing in the quarterfinals of the World Cup and will face off against Norway on Saturday, July 11.

Ilona Maher learned how to play golf

She may have an Olympic medal to her name, but Maher is looking to pick up golf in her spare time. The 2025 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year showed off her swing on Instagram, causing brand legend Paige Spiranac to leave a comment offering up golf lessons.

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