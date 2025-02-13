On Galentine’s Day, Paige Spiranac Shares Her Philosophy on the Power of ‘Platonic Soulmates’
Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has built an empire by embracing every facet of who she is—both on and off the course. As a trailblazing content creator and advocate for female athletes, she has shattered barriers in sports while championing financial independence for women in the digital age. In honor of Galentine’s Day, she’s celebrating another cornerstone of her life: the power of deep, supportive relationships.
We caught up with the Colorado native ahead of the holiday to talk about what the season of love means to her.
“Some of my female friendships have been the most valuable, fulfilling and genuine relationships I’ve ever had,” Spiranac shares. “I think finding platonic soulmates is just as special as finding a romantic soulmate. I try to celebrate my best friends any opportunity I can! Whether that’s sending them an encouraging text, sending a small gift when they accomplish new goals or hyping them up when they look fantastic! Small gestures go a long way.”
The 31-year-old model, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Aruba in 2018 and returned last year for the magazine’s 60th-anniversary Legends shoot, has always been passionate about uplifting women—both professionally and personally. She has been an outspoken mentor to fellow franchise star and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, as she navigates financial success through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals.
Just as she’s encouraged the 22-year-old social media sensation and others to embrace their worth and build their personal brands, Spiranac applies that same philosophy to the relationships that matter most. For her, confidence and strong connections all start with self-care and showing up for the people you love.
“I’ve found that all my personal relationships are at their best when I’m at my best,” she says. “I’ve invested into a self-care routine that makes me feel my best—from therapy to working out to clean eating—which has helped me be the best version of myself.”
Spiranac echoed this sentiment last year while on set in Hollywood, Fla., with the brand, reflecting on the strength of embracing every part of herself. “I love being a woman,” she said. “I love that I can be feminine and soft and also hard and confident. You can use everything to your advantage to be successful.”
Her message this Galentine’s Day is clear: celebrating love isn’t just about romance. It’s about uplifting the people who support, encourage and inspire you—because soulmates come in all forms.