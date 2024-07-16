Olivia Dunne Shares Why She Admires Paige Spiranac’s Work Ethic
When SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac and 2024 rookie Olivia Dunne met for the first time during magazine launch events in May, the two couldn’t help but gush over one another. Though they had already forged connections over social media, the two women had plenty to discuss when they attended festivities in New York and Florida together. And in conversation with SI Swimsuit, the golf instructor, 31, and LSU gymnast, 21, opened up about what they admire most about one another. For Dunne, it is Spiranac’s commendable work ethic.
“I always say that you can have it all, but she literally does it all,” Dunne says of Spiranac. “And I deeply admire that. She’s great at golf and she was once a gymnast and I know how hard that is and I know how hard it is sometimes to turn the page but she’s so great in so many different areas [including] social media, building her own brand. I just really admire everything she does and how she goes about her work.”
A former Division I golfer, Spiranac has created an online personal brand that allows her content to flourish, while also supporting younger content creators along the way.
“The most important thing [for me and my career] is seeing growth in the next generation,” Spiranac tells us. She is also incredibly complimentary of Dunne’s ability to capitalize on social media growth at such a young age.
“... To see someone like Livvy be even more successful and be able to capitalize at even a younger age, it just shows that it’s moving in the right direction for women, for women in sports,” she says. “And it’s been really cool to see her growth and her development and the rest of her career [unfold] because I know she’s going to be unstoppable.”