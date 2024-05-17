Gayle King’s Initial Response to Seeing Her SI Swimsuit Issue Cover
All hail Gayle King! The CBS Mornings co-host brought the same good vibes she had on set of her 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover photo shoot to the 60th anniversary magazine launch party in New York City on May 16. Usually the one putting the focus on world leaders, political figures and celebrities, the award-winning journalist had all eyes on her on the carpet, where she served all the looks in a figure-hugging pink multi-hued dress and matching pink bag and pumps.
The 69-year-old legend found out only a few days ago on air that she was not just in the issue but a cover star. Jumping up and down in shock after being presented with the magazine by fellow cover stars Kate Upton and Hunter McGrady, King couldn’t believe it and even asked if this was just a mockup for the show.
“When Kate handed it to me, you know what I thought?” King said on the red carpet in New York. “I thought they had done a dummy cover just for CBS Mornings.”
It may have taken the Oprah Daily editor at large a minute to process, but her family, coworkers and even Oprah Winfrey had no doubt she deserved this moment. On Monday, the Oprah Daily Instagram account shared a video compilation of her nearest and dearest getting the news that their mom, sister, aunt and bestie was an SI Swimsuit Issue cover star. Showing up to work, the staff greeted her with applause while Oprah cheered along with Sadé and Thando.
Both of King’s 2024 cover photo shoots—which took place in Mexico and at the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.—were captured by Yu Tsai, who joined her inside the New York City bash. King also mingled with editor in chief MJ Day, as well as Brittany Mahomes, who is also in the issue, and her husband, Patrick Mahomes.