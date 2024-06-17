Genevieve Morton Was a Natural Beauty on SI Swimsut Set in Switzerland
Genevieve Morton made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2010, when she traveled to Palm Springs, Calif., to pose for photographer Walter Chin. The South African model returned to the fold each year through 2015, and her work took her to exotic locations like Fiji, Zambia, Australia, Switzerland and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
And while each of those photo shoots was just as stunning as the next, we find ourselves often drawn back to Morton’s 2014 feature in Montreux, Switzerland, which was captured by Yu Tsai. Rather than posing on a sandy beach, Morton donned a series of pastel, feminine bikinis and one-pieces as she posed in front of an idyllic mountain backdrop. The photos in which Morton was captured in front of lush greenery are some of our favorites, along with ones of her out on the water.
“It was very exciting for me to come to Switzerland, and I thought it was a great location to choose for the Swimsuit Issue because I thought it would be something a little bit different,” Morton said of her time on location in the Central European country. “We shot a few of my shots on the lake, which was stunning because it’s extremely deep blue and you have beautiful mountains around.”
Today, the 37-year-old model continues to work in the industry and often shares behind the scenes snippets from her professional life on Instagram. Below, check out a few of our favorite snaps from Morton’s SI Swimsuit feature in Switzerland.