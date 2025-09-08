Gigi Hadid Reveals the Disney Role She Auditioned for, and Now We Need to See It
Gigi Hadid may not have landed her dream Disney role, but the fashion model, designer and three-time SI Swimsuit star would have been the perfect fit.
As reported by Just Jared, the multi-hyphenate tried her hand at acting when auditioning for the role of Rapunzel for the live-action film adaptation of the 2010 animated film, Tangled. She thoroughly prepared for the role, even taking singing lessons. Unfortunately, as she just revealed, the creatives behind the project passed.
Gigi Hadid recalls her Tangled audition
Nevertheless, Hadid was proud of her audition, especially because it forced her out of her comfort zone. And now, we simply cannot unsee her as Rapunzel.
“I was really proud of my scene,” Hadid said in her joint Vogue interview alongside Kendall Jenner for the September 2025 issue. “The singing…I knew they were going to go with a real singer, but I’ll show you my audition scene later.”
The 30-year-old may have caught the acting bug from her longtime boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. She has admitted that the actor/director inspires her and encourages her to try new things. A daunting idea at first, but now, Hadid doesn’t mind doing the things that may scare her, especially because she always has someone rooting for her in her corner.
Bradley Cooper provides her with encouragement
“I respect [Cooper] so much as a creative and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,” Hadid shared with Vogue in March. “For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.“
Hadid’s current acting résumé may not be as long as Cooper’s, but she does have notable parts under her belt. Her best projects include a voice role in the Netflix teen dramedy Never Have I Ever and a voice role in Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?.
She appeared in Ocean’s Eight as herself alongside the likes of Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and more. Of course, she also hosted Netflix’s Next in Fashion alongside Tan France, further proving her talent in front of the camera.
Clearly, Hadid’s Tangled audition didn’t go the way she would have liked. But, as they say, rejection is just redirection. Perhaps her next dream role is just around the corner. Fingers crossed that her “leap” eventually takes her to greater heights in her acting pursuit—maybe it will even lead her to Tangled, if the movie ever happens. We’d certainly love to see it.
At this time, the live-action Tangled movie is on hold “indefinitely,” with no castings announced.