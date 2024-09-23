Gingham and Plaid Were Key to Styling for Georgina Burke’s Barbados SI Swimsuit Debut
In the aftermath of a summer season that saw the return of bold swimwear prints, it only feels fitting to take a look back at some of our boldest, brightest styling moments at SI Swimsuit. With 60 years of the annual magazine under our belts, the brand has styled hundreds of models for hundreds of photo shoots in too many different swimwear styles to count.
With that being said, there are—obviously—countless bold swimsuits featured in the pages of past issues. Today, we’re taking a look at a few such printed bikinis sported by none other than two-time brand model Georgina Burke.
When she traveled to Barbados for her rookie feature, the Australian model was styled in a series of looks meant to evoke “un-fussy” preppy style, as we referred to it. In other words, the fashion editors took the best of preppy style and stripped it down to curate a no-frills, but simultaneously buttoned-up aesthetic.
The swimwear selects featured exactly two bold prints that really drove home the preppy styling: plaid and gingham. While the other swimsuits that Burke wore for the feature adhered to the styling in a more understated and less obvious way, the following printed bikinis were much more explicit odes to preppy dressing.
There was no way to predict the 2024 swimwear trends when the model took to the beaches of Barbados for her debut in 2022. But if we could have, we would’ve stuck with our selects. After all, the choice of big, bold prints couldn’t have been more apt.
Here are a few photos of the beautiful Burke in her bold printed swimwear in Barbados.