Kate Hudson’s Washboard Abs Are on Full Display in This Blue Animal Print Two-Piece
Kate Hudson really is a summer girl. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star is soaking up the end of season sun and trying to catch a tan by the water in Las Vegas. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress, who was honored for her breakout role in Almost Famous, shared the sweetest Instagram photo dump recapping her latest getaway.
In the cover snap, the 45-year-old showed off her washboard abs and trendy sense of style as she donned a bright blue sporty bikini featuring a cute animal print pattern. The Los Angeles native captured an overheard .5 selfie and smiled bright as she laid on a yellow and white striped towel in a matching outdoor cabana. The straps of the scoop-neck top from Frankies Bikinis were loosely hung off Hudson’s shoulders to avoid tan lines. The singer, who released her debut album Glorious in May, accessorized with chunky brown tortoise shell sunglasses, a few gold necklaces and a stack of mixed-metal bangles.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Frankies Bikinis Cobalt Cheetah Cola Underwire Bikini Top, $115 and Enzo Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $80 (frankiesbikinis.com)
“What happens in Vegas , ends up on Instagram? 🤷♀️💃☀️ Quick and fun road trip stop over 🎰 ,” the mom of three captioned the Aug. 20 carousel and tagged her location as the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort.
“Vegas is always a good idea!,” Derek Blasberg commented.
“Haha the end is too good. Love you guys !,” Annie Cassius chimed.
“What a fun weekend 💙,” the hotel chain responded.