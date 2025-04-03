3 Unbelievably Gorgeous SI Swimsuit Pics That Caught a Rainbow, in Honor of National Find a Rainbow Day
A rainbow can signify many things. For some, a rainbow signifies freedom. For others, a rainbow symbolizes good fortune. But for three SI Swimsuit models, a rainbow reminds them of the day that they posed for the magazine.
For National Find a Rainbow Day on April 3, take a dive into three stunning photo shoots featuring a gorgeous rainbow. Let’s start with Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s 2023 shoot in Dominicana.
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
Wood-Tepperberg made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, serving many outstanding poses on the beach. However, in a few of these snaps, photographer Yu Tsai caught the moment where a rainbow danced across the sky to make her debut flicks stand that much more eye-catching.
Coincidentally, when this snap was shot, she was dressed from head to toe in a swimsuit so colorful that it nearly resembled the rainbow behind her. Safe to say, everything was in perfect alignment for her on this day.
Not long after the release of her Dominicana shoot, Wood-Tepperberg took to Instagram to share her thoughts on this once-in-a-blue-moon shot.
“Picture this: it’s towards the end of the day after shooting what I believe was 12 incredible looks overall and I was still trying to stop and take it all in…AND then I looked up and there was a freaking a rainbow. A real life rainbow (and I was in a rainbow colored suit)!!! 🌈 I ran to get the shot (@yutsai88 you are the BEST) and here’s the magic that happened," she shared on her Instagram at the time.
She added, “A rainbow is often a sign of hope, the beauty after the storm, and good fortune at the end of it all. Here’s a constant reminder to Never Stop Believing. The Beauty on the other side is so worth all the hard work that goes into making your dreams a living breathing reality.”
For Wood-Tepperberg, this rainbow symbolizes a sign to keep going no matter how many storms may pass.
Alix Earle
Alix Earle’s 2024 shoot in Miami was a sight to behold, especially because of the rainbow that spread in the sky for her digital cover moment. She made the most of this vision by smiling from ear to ear as she posed in her stylish swimsuit. Another cool aspect about Earle's Miami rainbow moment is that she made sure to let the rainbow have a moment to be the center of attention, by posing as if she has it in the palm of her hand.
Tsai goes two-for-two with this photo shoot, capturing even more rainbow-filled flicks only a year after Wood-Tepperberg’s shot.
In this snap, she wears a blue bikini from Heavy Manners. Blue in the rainbow means a plethora of things, including peace, serenity and calmness. The color can also represent the blue oceans or the blue skies that are bigger than life itself. As it happens, both these meanings can be seen in this particular shot as Earle looks at peace in front of the water.
Penny Lane
This time, Ben Watts was the photographer lucky enough to get a rainbow moment as the Penny Lane photo shoot he captured in Portugal was beyond impressive.
Another rookie who had the rainbow show up for her rookie year, Lane dazzles front of her rainbow as she stunned in a trendy navy blue and yellow ensemble from Blackbough Swim. Both colors not only complemented Lane but also paired incredibly well with two of the seven colors typically found in a rainbow.
Call it luck. Call it fate. Lane was at the right place at the right time in the right swimsuit for her 2024 debut.
As mentioned above, blue in a rainbow represents serenity. But, as for yellow, this hue can call to mind wisdom, warmth and the sun. Whether she was feeling calm or wise, Lane’s Portugal shoot exudes a radiance that simply cannot be matched.
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images [resulting from her rookie feature], I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them. I want women to understand that achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me. My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far,” the English model expressed in January 2024.
“I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves,” she continued. “It’s about embracing a holistic approach to well-being that goes beyond the surface, fostering inner strength and radiance.”
Happy National Find a Rainbow Day!