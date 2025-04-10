Hailey Van Lith Credits Faith as Her Strength as She Steps Out of Her Comfort Zone With SI Swimsuit
Hailey Van Lith is used to doing tough things. In fact, if we look at Van Lith’s success with challenges—especially those deemed impossible—the 23-year-old takes it in stride, every time.
This particular challenge, however, didn’t involve an orange ball and a hoop. And yet, in fashion, she still hit her shots. The hooper ditched her on-court apparel and took a step onto a new stage, participating in her first SI Swimsuit cover shoot for April’s digital edition, photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Tex.
“I didn’t know if I would be comfortable in that kind of setting, but I wanted to try something that I had never tried,” Van Lith told the magazine regarding her thought process going into the shoot. “My initial reaction was, I was intimidated.”
Intimidation is not often a word associated with Van Lith in moments of uncharted territory. Most recently, she led her Texas Christian University squad to their first NCAA tournament since 2010, and first Elite Eight in program history. She is also the only player in NCAA history to reach an Elite Eight with three different schools (Louisville, Louisiana State University, TCU).
Regardless, Van Lith recognizes the impact that stepping out of her comfort zone has in the limelight, especially as a role model for female athletes nationwide. Through leaning on her faith, she found her confidence in her abilities on and off the court.
“Having a foundation of scripture and my relationship with God has really helped me embrace who I was born to be,” she said. “So there’s [no] part of me that I should be ashamed of.”
“I had to look at myself in the mirror and at the end of the day, I chose to bet on myself. I think it’s paying off so far,” Van Lith later added.
She’ll continue to bet on herself during one of the biggest moments in her professional career, as the 2025 WNBA Draft looms. Most recently, fellow SI Swimsuit models Cameron Brink and Angel Reese made their transition to the WNBA in 2024. Brink was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks and Angel Reese was the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Sky.
This year, the Sparks will have the ninth pick overall with the Sky right behind them at tenth. The latest ESPN WNBA mock draft places Van Lith at No. 9, potentially ensuing a former reunion with her USAB teammate, Brink. The two played together during the 2019 FIBA U-19 Championship, and were set to become teammates again during the Paris Olympics last summer, before Brink tore her ACL and was unable to suit up.
With a career that’s taken Van Lith to international heights at only the collegiate level, her potential to soar at the professional level is at the cusp. She will find out where it will take her during the 2025 WNBA Draft, on Monday, April 14.