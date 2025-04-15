Hailey Van Lith Had the Sweetest, Smartest Advice for Young Women Ahead of WNBA Draft
Hailey Van Lith was selected No. 11 overall at the 2025 WNBA draft last night, and the whole moment was sweet, emotional and exciting. The standout Texas Christian University guard is officially a Chicago Sky rookie and is set to reunite with former LSU teammate Angel Reese in the upcoming basketball season.
The 23-year-old arrived at the New York City event on Monday evening in a beautiful, bedazzled black mini dress custom-made by Coach and a matching sparkly black clutch, also by the high-fashion label. While walking the orange carpet, she stopped to chat with Jr. WNBA reporter Tianna Simmons and divulged how she was feeling and how she maintains her cool, confident composure in high-stakes environments like the draft.
“All my journeys in life taught me to be authentically me. Going to the next level, you really have to believe in yourself and be willing to put yourself out there to be successful,” the Washington native shared. “Hopefully, I’m ready to do that.”
As a five-star recruit from Cashmere High School, Van Lith began to spark national attention when she was a teenager. She played for the University of Louisville for three years before transferring to LSU for her senior year. For her fifth and final year of eligibility, the 2024 Olympic medalist committed to TCU, where she set the single-season record for points scored and assists. She also led the Horned Frogs to their first appearance in the March Madness tournament since 2010 and became the first player in NCAA history to have appeared in the Elite Eight five times.
Van Lith has proved her resilience and tenacity time and time again, and it all comes from trusting her gut and putting herself first.
“Everyone is going through something. You’re never the only one going through something. Take inspiration and solace in that,” she continued on the orange carpet. “Don’t be afraid and risk it all on yourself. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. That’s OK. You’ll do something else. Betting on yourself completely is the way to go.”
The 2025 Big 12 player of the year echoed that statement earlier this month, when she was announced as SI Swimsuit’s April 2025 digital issue cover girl. Van Lith posed for Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas, in a series of fierce, sleek swimsuits that showed off her radiant beauty and muscles, redefining what it means to be a woman in sports.
“I had to make a choice, like, am I gonna put 10 toes down on myself and fully be me, or am I gonna try and get out of this by being someone else? I had to look myself in the mirror, and at the end of the day, I chose to bet on myself,” she shared while on set with the magazine. “I think it’s paying off so far.”
It‘s safe to say she was right—all her choices have brought her to the big leagues.