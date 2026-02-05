Haley Cavinder’s Daring Digital Cover Look Is Currently on the Market: Shop the Suit
Haley Cavinder is the definition of a multihyphenate. The former collegiate basketball player—who notched an NCAA single-season free-throw percentage record and over 2,500 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in her five-year stint with the University of Fresno and then the University of Miami —has only expanded her reign following her dominant athletic career.
The content creator and entrepreneur has delved into the fitness and fashion industries, all while stunning on the sidelines of AT&T in support of her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.
Today, she added a new accolade to her already-impressive list. Alongside Normani, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Ronika Love and Brittany Mahomes, Cavinder secured a spot on the front page of SI Swimsuit for its February digital cover.
“I’m excited to work along with so many powerful women and successful women,” she told the brand on the sunshine-filled cover shoot. In just hours since the release of her inaugural cover image with the brand, she has already received high praise from her family and friends on Instagram, including Ferguson, who penned, “Oh my Goodness 🔥.”
Cavinder continued, “I think Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is such a great community full of empowering women … and [to] be around such hardworking women is something that’s really inspiring.”
During her photo shoot with the SI Swimsuit team on Captiva Island, Fla., in the Fort Myers area, Cavinder donned a duo of navy swimwear looks, both nodding to the Texas-based NFL franchise.
She repped a string suit from Lybethras in her commanding cover image, and good news for you, it’s still on sale if you’re looking to twin with the cover model before the spring and summer months get into full swing.
Margot Bikini ($190)
Styled with a snakeskin cowboy hat, Cavinder showcased this navy number. The adjustable swimwear duo features a triangle top and high-cut bottoms, along with caramel-colored, leather-like embellishments and gold O-ring detailing.
Plus, the solid-colored Lybethras bikini is super easy to style. If you’re catching some rays at the beach, opt for a wide-brimmed hat like Cavinder’s or for a chillier day outdoors, accessorize the swimsuit with a sheer dress or your favorite long-sleeve cover-up for a winter-friendly twist.