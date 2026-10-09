Haley Cavinder Reveals the ‘Why’ Behind Her Decision to Leave Behind WNBA ‘Dream’

On Friday, Oct. 9, People published an exclusive interview with content creators Haley and Hanna Cavinder—known online simply as “the Cavinder Twins”—as part of its ongoing WAG World series. And during the chat, Haley opened up about why she chose not to pursue her “dream” WNBA career.

For those unfamiliar with the dynamic duo, the sisters began their basketball careers in high school before attending Fresno State from 2019 to 2022. Then, they transferred to the University of Miami, where they played for the Hurricanes. Throughout their collegiate careers, they had impressive stats on the court. Meanwhile, off the court, they were among the highest NIL (name, image and likeness) valuations.

As their college days came to a close, the Cavinders initially retired from basketball in 2023; however, they returned for one more run, retiring after the 2024–2025 season—and this week, Haley revealed why she chose to step away from the court for good.

In the exclusive interview, Haley—who was one of six stars featured on the cover of SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital issue—confirmed to host Skyler Caruso that playing for the WNBA was “always the dream,” adding that she had declared and even had “scouts coming to practices [her] last year when [they] were there in Miami.”

Still, she had several key factors to consider, including her (at the time, long-distance) relationship with her now-husband, NFL star Jake Ferguson, and the retirement of her sister. Ultimately, she decided to forgo the WNBA to instead work alongside her sister, focusing on growing their thriving online presence and pursuing other entrepreneurial endeavors.

“Miami’s very, very special to us. I wouldn’t have wanted to go on,” Haley revealed. “Playing basketball without Hanna, I don’t think I ever wanted to do that. I didn’t pursue it professionally. But I think just ending it at the University of Miami—it’s been so good to us. It was amazing.”

Today, the duo has over 4 million combined followers across all platforms, and this summer, they made their biggest move yet: launching their wellness brand Go-Two. They also walked together in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week in Miami, joining the brand on the catwalk for the second time after making their official SI Swimsuit debut at the 2024 show.

To read the Cavinders’ exclusive interview with People, click here.

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