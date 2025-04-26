Swimsuit

Haley Kalil Was a Beachside Vision in These 2020 SI Swimsuit Shots That Deserve a Revival

The model was pure perfection during her photoshoot in Scrub Island, BVI.

Haley Kalil was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. / Josie Clough/SI Swimsuit

When Haley Kalil first joined SI Swimsuit as a co-winner for the magazine’s first-ever open casting call in 2018, the Minnesota native had entered unfamiliar territory.

“[I was] somebody that had no modeling experience, I had never had a modeling agency, I was turned down by every modeling agency I ever contacted,” Kalil told the magazine. “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has truly, I mean truly, changed my life.”

Following her 2018 co-win, which she shared with SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek, Kalil shot with the magazine for three more consecutive years, making appearances in Kenya (2019), Scrub Island, BVI (2020) and Hollywood, Fla. (2021).

Kalil never fails to take our breath away, and Scrub Island was no exception. Take a look for yourself:

Haley Kalil was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by AEXAE. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

“I remember opening my Instagram and I see this message from a verified account,” Kalil shared in a YouTube video, reflecting on her Swim Search win. “It was Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and I lost my freaking mind. One of the coolest moments of my entire life. I looked at my phone, and the world stopped.”

Haley Kalil was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. / Josie Clough/SI Swimsuit

Along with Kostek, the rookie made her debut with the magazine in 2019, and Kalil had more fond words regarding her experience with the SI Swimsuit team.

“All they did was make me feel incredible and amazing, and I just couldn’t believe that these powerful women were taking the time out of their day to make me feel like—even though I wasn’t a model—they wanted to know about me and hear from me,” the model continued

Haley Kalil was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

With over 7.4 million followers on Instagram and 13.4 million more on TikTok, the 32-year-old’s career has skyrocketed, with her making appearances at the Oscars, Grammys and SAG Awards.

Haley Kalil was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has truly opened up so many doors for me,” Kalil further told the magazine. “The clients that I’ve checked off my dream list, I can’t even imagine that I’ve worked with them, and it is all thanks to the SI Swim Search.”

In addition to modeling, the content creator also posts hilarious skits on her social media platforms that have garnered over 1.8 billion likes on TikTok alone.

Haley Kalil was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Kalil is a ray of sunlight, from her striking looks to her infectious personality. In a separate SI Swimsuit interview, the model expressed her own perspective on beauty, and it’s a sentiment she holds close to the heart.

Haley Kalil was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

“My parents always told me the most beautiful people are beautiful from the inside out,” Kalil explained. “So if you treat people kindly, if you’re humble, if you’re sweet, if you’re personable, that’s the beauty that lasts a lifetime.”

BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

