Haley Kalil Was a Beachside Vision in These 2020 SI Swimsuit Shots That Deserve a Revival
When Haley Kalil first joined SI Swimsuit as a co-winner for the magazine’s first-ever open casting call in 2018, the Minnesota native had entered unfamiliar territory.
“[I was] somebody that had no modeling experience, I had never had a modeling agency, I was turned down by every modeling agency I ever contacted,” Kalil told the magazine. “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has truly, I mean truly, changed my life.”
Following her 2018 co-win, which she shared with SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek, Kalil shot with the magazine for three more consecutive years, making appearances in Kenya (2019), Scrub Island, BVI (2020) and Hollywood, Fla. (2021).
Kalil never fails to take our breath away, and Scrub Island was no exception. Take a look for yourself:
“I remember opening my Instagram and I see this message from a verified account,” Kalil shared in a YouTube video, reflecting on her Swim Search win. “It was Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and I lost my freaking mind. One of the coolest moments of my entire life. I looked at my phone, and the world stopped.”
Along with Kostek, the rookie made her debut with the magazine in 2019, and Kalil had more fond words regarding her experience with the SI Swimsuit team.
“All they did was make me feel incredible and amazing, and I just couldn’t believe that these powerful women were taking the time out of their day to make me feel like—even though I wasn’t a model—they wanted to know about me and hear from me,” the model continued.
With over 7.4 million followers on Instagram and 13.4 million more on TikTok, the 32-year-old’s career has skyrocketed, with her making appearances at the Oscars, Grammys and SAG Awards.
“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has truly opened up so many doors for me,” Kalil further told the magazine. “The clients that I’ve checked off my dream list, I can’t even imagine that I’ve worked with them, and it is all thanks to the SI Swim Search.”
In addition to modeling, the content creator also posts hilarious skits on her social media platforms that have garnered over 1.8 billion likes on TikTok alone.
Kalil is a ray of sunlight, from her striking looks to her infectious personality. In a separate SI Swimsuit interview, the model expressed her own perspective on beauty, and it’s a sentiment she holds close to the heart.
“My parents always told me the most beautiful people are beautiful from the inside out,” Kalil explained. “So if you treat people kindly, if you’re humble, if you’re sweet, if you’re personable, that’s the beauty that lasts a lifetime.”