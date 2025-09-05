Haley Kalil Has the Best Reaction to Those Austin Butler Romance Rumors
In case you were wondering, Haley Kalil is not dating Austin Butler—a clarifying statement that has confused Kalil herself.
The social media sensation and SI Swimsuit model, best known for her comedic memes and relatable slice-of-life videos, recently posted a clip on Instagram that had an interesting celeb-related plot twist. You see, earlier this week, the one and only TMZ reported that Kalil is not dating the popular Elvis actor.
Just one problem: Kalil was unaware this was even a serious rumor going around.
Kalil’s (humorous) response
“WHAT IS THIS HELP WHO EVER THINKS I CAN PULL LIKE THIS IS WILDING HAHAHAHA,” the caption of the model’s response read. In the video, she edited herself in front of the article’s headline, which proclaimed: “Austin Butler Not Dating Influencer Haleyybaylee, Despite Speculation.”
According to the TMZ piece, romance rumors began swirling around the potential pair earlier this week when a TikTok appeared to show Kalil and Butler sharing a meal on a balcony. The comments about the short clip immediately triggered speculation around the identity of the mystery woman.
However, Kalil confirmed it was not her, both in her response on Instagram and in a statement to TMZ in which she jokingly told the outlet: “It’s not me, but I wish it was. Austin, my DMs are open.” As far as the actor himself goes, Butler hasn’t publicly dated anyone since his breakup with longtime girlfriend and model Kaia Gerber in 2024.
Kalil and Butler have crossed paths before
And the plot thickens, if you can believe it!
Coincidentally (and humorously), Kalil actually made a video featuring the actor not too long ago, back in late August, when she attended the premiere of his most recent film, Caught Stealing.
Filming Butler and his crew as they walked by her on the red carpet, passing without so much as a glance back at Kalil and her lovely gown, the text over the video clip joked, “How boys be walking past you in the hallway after texting you all night.” Kalil laughed at the end of the clip after the actor passed her, clearly taking the awkward moment all in good fun.
Fan reactions
And naturally, many of Kalil’s 9.2 million fans on the social media app were quick to comment on the hilarious romance rumor mix-up, with many reminding the comedian and model that she could, in fact, pull anyone she wanted.
“OMG imagine just having your name next to him with the word dating 😂😂,” one commenter wrote.
“TMZ had me for a moment ngl,” another added.
“Haley you do can pull someone like him or him, you are gorgeous,” one fan reminded her.
“honestly haley, with you anything is possible,” another concluded.