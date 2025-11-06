Haley Kalil Proves Gold Jewelry Is the Ultimate Beach Accessory
When she first made her SI Swimsuit debut, Haley Kalil took part in the brand’s 2018 Swim Search. The 33-year-old content creator was ultimately named co-winner of that year’s open casting call alongside now brand legend Camille Kostek.
Who is Haley Kalil?
The former Miss Minnesota has a background in biomedical sciences and psychology. While she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Belize in 2018, Kalil went on to return to the fold each year through 2021. She traveled to Kenya, Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands and Hollywood, Fla., during her four-year stint with the annual SI Swimsuit Issue.
“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has truly, I mean truly, changed my life,” Kalil has said of her Swim Search experience. “I went from being somebody that had no modeling experience, I had never had a modeling agency, I was turned down by every modeling agency I ever contacted ... And so Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has truly opened up so many doors for me. It’s all about embracing beauty in every different shape, size, color, and it’s that diversity that makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit so beautiful.”
Since her SI Swimsuit modeling days, Kalil has gone on build a major platform on both Instagram and TikTok, where she has 9.3 million and 15.8 million followers, respectively. Looking back at her SI Swimsuit features, it’s difficult to select a favorite of the model’s, but one thing truly stands out from Kalil’s most recent brand feature in the Sunshine State: gold jewelry really enhances beachwear.
Kalil proves gold jewelry belongs on the beach
Clad in a neon orange one-piece by Frankies Bikinis and a matching hat by MANOKHI, Kalil rocked layers of thick, chunky gold necklaces and a pair of bold, golden hoops all by 8 Other Reasons.
In other snaps, she struck a pose in a pink cheetah print swimsuit by Agent Provocateur, accented with a trio of gold chains around her neck, courtesy of 8 Other Reasons, BaubleBar and Uncommon James.
Kalil also made a case for wearing golden accessories even when you’re getting ready to scuba dive. While rocking a black and pink belted Pursuit the Label one-piece, she again accented her sporty swimwear with pieces from 8 Other Reasons, BaubleBar and Uncommon James.
And while this feature was published four years ago, Kalil’s accessory game is feeding our beachfront accessory mood board just as much today as it was back then. So, the next time you hit the sand, consider borrowing from the Minnesota native’s golden aesthetic.