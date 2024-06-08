Hannah Ferguson Donned the Best Strappy Swimwear in Fiji
When Hannah Ferguson first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2014, she was photographed in nothing but bodypaint. Following that feature in St. Lucia, she returned to the fold each year through ’17, and her travels with the brand took her to Route 66, Turks and Caicos, and Fiji.
In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, the Texas native has also collaborated with notable brands like J.Crew, Victoria’s Secret, Brooks Brothers and Tommy Hilfiger. Ferguson also recently became a mother. While she initially announced her pregnancy publicly on Instagram with a series of stunning black-and-white maternity photos this spring, Ferguson welcomed her son, Zinedine, in April.
Ferguson has always had a smart mindset when it comes to the modeling industry. She expressed as much during an interview with Fox News the year following her most recent SI Swimsuit feature.
“You’re constantly being judged about your appearance, your personality. For women especially, it’s something that can wear you down. It can certainly be challenging mentally. I think it’s really important to be able to decide how much you’re going to listen to that person,” she told the outlet. “ … And things always change. One client could like you this year and then the next they’re looking for something completely different. You can’t take things too personally.”
In celebration of Ferguson’s new journey into motherhood, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorites from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Fiji.