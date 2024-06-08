Swimsuit

Hannah Ferguson Donned the Best Strappy Swimwear in Fiji

The four-time SI Swimsuit model and new mom traveled to the islands for her 2017 feature.

Cara O’Bleness

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

When Hannah Ferguson first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2014, she was photographed in nothing but bodypaint. Following that feature in St. Lucia, she returned to the fold each year through ’17, and her travels with the brand took her to Route 66, Turks and Caicos, and Fiji.

In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, the Texas native has also collaborated with notable brands like J.Crew, Victoria’s Secret, Brooks Brothers and Tommy Hilfiger. Ferguson also recently became a mother. While she initially announced her pregnancy publicly on Instagram with a series of stunning black-and-white maternity photos this spring, Ferguson welcomed her son, Zinedine, in April.

Ferguson has always had a smart mindset when it comes to the modeling industry. She expressed as much during an interview with Fox News the year following her most recent SI Swimsuit feature.

“You’re constantly being judged about your appearance, your personality. For women especially, it’s something that can wear you down. It can certainly be challenging mentally. I think it’s really important to be able to decide how much you’re going to listen to that person,” she told the outlet. “ … And things always change. One client could like you this year and then the next they’re looking for something completely different. You can’t take things too personally.”

In celebration of Ferguson’s new journey into motherhood, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorites from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Fiji.

Hannah Ferguson
Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hannah Ferguson
Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hannah Ferguson
Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hannah Ferguson
Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews