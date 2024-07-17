Hannah Jeter Got Adventurous During Her Breathtaking SI Swim Photo Shoot in Tahiti
SI Swimsuit model Hannah Jeter posed for the brand five years in a row, making her debut in 2013 in Guilin, China. The St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands native traveled to the Jersey Shore for her sophomore photo shoot and Tennessee in 2015, when she landed on the cover of the magazine. The following year, the 34-year-old worked with photographer Yu Tsai in the breathtaking islands of Tahiti and in 2017, her latest brand feature to date, she was captured by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
Jeter began modeling at the age of 14, when she was scouted at the beach, and prior to entering the industry, she considered pursuing a professional tennis career. The former Project Runway: Junior host is a mom of four, and she shares her kids Bella, Story, River and Kaius with her husband, five-time World Series MLB champion Derek Jeter.
“Every year I will call my agent months before they book and will be like, ‘Do you think they will bring me back? Are you sure?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, Hannah. They will bring you back.’ It’s been the pinnacle of my career, so every year they ask me back I feel so lucky,” she gushed of working with SI Swimsuit in ’17. “The first year, I was so nervous. Especially surrounding launch week, you just have so much anxiety because it really is a responsibility to promote the issue. I think for me, I get more and more comfortable and it becomes easier. It’s so fun and I’ve gotten used to it.”
Below are five phenomenal photos from her 2016 photo shoot in Tahiti.