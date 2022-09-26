Heidi Klum, Ashley Graham and more SI Swimsuit Models Take Over Milan Fashion Week
Step aside, Mr. Worlwide. These SI Swimsuit models are the new globetrotters – from New York Fashion Week to Milan Fashion Week in less than one week and still slaying.
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio stuns in an orange silk gown as she leads arrivals at the Alberta Ferretti show. The dress features a corset-inspired top contrasted by a flowy skirt. Sampaio perfectly pairs her look with a teeny tiny white purse and delicate strappy white heels.
Her glam and beachy-waves are gorgeous and fashion-week ready but minimal enough to allow the dress to be the moment.
More from SwimLife
Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton attended the Genny Fashion Show in a sheer white textured knee-length dress that featured a high-neck. Her hair was slicked back into a high bun with a few face framing pieces left out. The SI Swimsuit 2022 Rookie wore minimal makeup, a light pink lip, chunky pearl earrings and short nude heels.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum wore a groovy extreme-plunge neck jumpsuit for Moschino and, obviously, she looked incredible. She accessorized perfectly with a skinny long-strap black bag and minimal jewelry. Klum was also spotted cheering on her daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You on the runway in Milan.
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham slayed at New York Fashion Week walking for Tommy Hilfiger and this week she strutted for Boss in Milan. She wore a black detailed turtleneck tucked into a black satin skirt. Who doesn't love an all black moment? The 2016 SI Swimsuit cover model carried a black leather bag and her hair was perfectly slicked back with a deep side part.
Melissa Satta
Even when Melissa Satta is not walking in a show and just sitting in the front row of the audience, she looks incredible. For the Max Mara show she wore white pleated trousers and a black top paired with a black blazer. The 2010 SI Swimsuit model mixes metals pairing several silver earrings and a few gold and silver necklaces.
Satta's look for the Diesel show was completely different — edgy and unique. Satta wore baggy cargo pants and a bodysuit with a Diesel logo cut out.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram shared her Milan Fashion Week look on Instagram — a gorgeous orange halter-neck gown with a twisted cutout on her hip. She wore the dress to a Pomellato (a Milan-based contemporary hand-crafted jewelry designer) event. The look was paired with flawless glam done by Charlotte Tilbury makeup artist Frida Gironi.
Naomi Campbell
SI Swimsuit model Naomi Campbell strutted down Tod's catwalk in a powerful pantsuit at Milan Fashion week.
She also sported a similar navy blue open blazer and matching trousers set for Boss.