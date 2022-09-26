Heidi Klum, Ashley Graham and more SI Swimsuit Models Take Over Milan Fashion Week

Step aside, Mr. Worlwide. These SI Swimsuit models are the new globetrotters – from New York Fashion Week to Milan Fashion Week in less than one week and still slaying.

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio stuns in an orange silk gown as she leads arrivals at the Alberta Ferretti show. The dress features a corset-inspired top contrasted by a flowy skirt. Sampaio perfectly pairs her look with a teeny tiny white purse and delicate strappy white heels.

Sara Sampaio is seen on the front row of the Alberta Ferretti Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 21, 2022 in Milan, Italy Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Her glam and beachy-waves are gorgeous and fashion-week ready but minimal enough to allow the dress to be the moment.

Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton attended the Genny Fashion Show in a sheer white textured knee-length dress that featured a high-neck. Her hair was slicked back into a high bun with a few face framing pieces left out. The SI Swimsuit 2022 Rookie wore minimal makeup, a light pink lip, chunky pearl earrings and short nude heels.

Olivia Ponton is seen on the front row of the Genny Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum wore a groovy extreme-plunge neck jumpsuit for Moschino and, obviously, she looked incredible. She accessorized perfectly with a skinny long-strap black bag and minimal jewelry. Klum was also spotted cheering on her daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You on the runway in Milan.

Heidi Klum is seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham slayed at New York Fashion Week walking for Tommy Hilfiger and this week she strutted for Boss in Milan. She wore a black detailed turtleneck tucked into a black satin skirt. Who doesn't love an all black moment? The 2016 SI Swimsuit cover model carried a black leather bag and her hair was perfectly slicked back with a deep side part.

Ashley Graham walks the runway during the Boss Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Melissa Satta

Even when Melissa Satta is not walking in a show and just sitting in the front row of the audience, she looks incredible. For the Max Mara show she wore white pleated trousers and a black top paired with a black blazer. The 2010 SI Swimsuit model mixes metals pairing several silver earrings and a few gold and silver necklaces.

Melissa Satta is seen on the front row of the Max Mara Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Satta's look for the Diesel show was completely different — edgy and unique. Satta wore baggy cargo pants and a bodysuit with a Diesel logo cut out.

Melissa Satta attends the Diesel Fashion Show on September 21, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diese

Rose Bertram

Rose Bertram shared her Milan Fashion Week look on Instagram — a gorgeous orange halter-neck gown with a twisted cutout on her hip. She wore the dress to a Pomellato (a Milan-based contemporary hand-crafted jewelry designer) event. The look was paired with flawless glam done by Charlotte Tilbury makeup artist Frida Gironi.

Naomi Campbell

SI Swimsuit model Naomi Campbell strutted down Tod's catwalk in a powerful pantsuit at Milan Fashion week.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway of the Tod's Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

She also sported a similar navy blue open blazer and matching trousers set for Boss.