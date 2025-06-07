Swimsuit

Heptathlete Anna Hall Was a Vision in Deep Plum for Her SI Swimsuit Debut in Florida

The track and field star posed for Ben Horton in Boca Raton for the 2025 magazine.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Track and field superstar Anna Hall turned heads in a sultry, deep plum bikini during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut earlier this year. The 24-year-old, who is the second-highest scoring American heptathlete of all time, radiated confidence and strength as she posed on the beaches of Boca Raton, Fla., for photographer Ben Horton, fully embracing the moment she once described as a “pinch me” experience.

Anna Hall poses in a magenta string bikini on the beach for her SI Swimsuit debut.
Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Gooseberry Intimates. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Hall wore Gooseberry Intimates’s signature Halterneck Triangle top ($45) and coordinating Side Tie Bikini Briefs ($35). The plum hue popped beautifully against her sun-kissed skin, sculpted figure and serene shoreline backdrop.

With ties at the neck and back, the halter top offers adjustable coverage and could be worn three ways, thanks to its versatile design. Gold ring accents and double-lined fabric added a subtle touch of sophistication. The low-rise, cheeky bikini bottoms brought a flirty edge to the look, complete with dainty side ties and matching gold hardware.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Gooseberry Seaside. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

While the moment marked a new chapter in her career, Hall embraced it with the same competitive energy she brings to the track.

“I hope people take away that being strong is powerful and that I hope that they kind of like see me through them,” Hall shared while on location with the SI Swimsuit team. “One thing I always hope to do, whether in sports [or] pictures, is I just hope that I radiate through whatever is being put out, so I hope they see me.”

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Gooseberry Seaside. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Hall joined a trailblazing group of nine fellow athletes in the 2025 issue, with each shoot styled to emphasize strength and movement through sleek, minimal silhouettes that celebrated every woman’s power and individuality.

The Colorado native, who made her Olympic debut at the Paris games last summer, also reflected on her evolving relationship with body image—something shaped by years of elite training and support from those closest to her.

“My body changed a lot from track growing up. I was always just naturally slender, [I] had a hard time putting on muscle and I got really used to being skinny,” Hall explained. “Then I got to college, and I realized that, to be good, I needed to put on a lot of muscle. I really credit my coaches and my sisters [for] helping me with [learning to love my body]. [They were] constantly telling me, ‘No, your body is powerful,’ and [to] look around at all these other female athletes that I had as such great examples.”

