Anna Hall Can’t Get Over Her SI Swimsuit Debut: ‘Pinch Me Moment’
It’s been a momentous year for professional track athlete Anna Hall. After breaking her foot during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers—and, consequently, missing the 2020 Games—the 23-year-old was determined to make the team for the 2024 Paris Games. So determined, in fact, that the heptathlete made it happen despite undergoing knee surgery in January of this year.
In June, just months after the procedure, Hall returned to the track for the 2024 Olympic Trials, the Colorado native won the heptathlon—a track event composed of the following seven events: 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin throw, 800-meter run. At the Paris Games, Hall finished in fifth place overall.
It wasn’t the first time she had competed on the international stage, either. In 2022 and 2023, she represented Team USA in the heptathlon at the biennial World Championships, notching third and second-place finishes, respectively. The next World Championships will take place in Tokyo in 2025—and Hall is (undoubtedly) hoping to return to the fold.
But her latest accomplishment of the year took place this week. Today, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced that Hall is the latest to join the cast of impressive athletes gracing the pages of the 2025 magazine issue. Recently, she took to the beaches of Boca Raton, Fla. to pose for her debut alongside the likes of Cameron Brink, Gabby Thomas, Nelly Korda, Eileen Gu, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Caroline Marks and Ali Truwit.
While her full gallery of photos won’t come out until next spring, we do have one powerful outtake from the day that we wanted to share. The following photo is a testament to her strength and poise—on and off the track.
If you ask Hall how she might describe the experience, she would put it this way: it was a “pinch me moment,” she wrote in the comments of SI Swimsuit’s Instagram announcement. We couldn’t agree more with her assessment. Hall is an impressive athlete, and one that we were happy to share the SI Swimsuit set with.
And we weren’t the only ones excited about the prospect of a 2025 Hall feature. The professional running community—figures like Parker Valby, Emma Coburn and Cory McGee made their—approval known in the comment section of the Instagram post, too. Needless to say, Hall is a crowd favorite. And it’s really no surprise as to why. She has both impressive athletic skill and a good personality to match.