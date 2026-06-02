Highlights From Haley Baylee’s Fierce Swim Week Experience With SI Swimsuit

Over the weekend, Haley Baylee made her triumphant return to the SI Swimsuit runway during Swim Week, and the moment was well worth the wait. Prior to this past Saturday, May 30, the model was last spotted on the brand’s catwalk in 2021, the same year she posed for the issue in Hollywood, Fla.

After several years away from the brand, in which she focused on her career as a content creator, Baylee returned to the magazine for the 2026 issue, traveling to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she posed for photographer James Macari. The 33-year-old influencer, who has over 32 million followers across all her social media platforms, is known for her sense of humor and creativity, both of which she brought to her Swim Week experience with SI Swimsuit—along with her captivating beauty. Baylee’s fans know and love her for her candor online, and she brought her followers along for the ride during Swim Week, capturing content during SI Swimsuit’s Beach Party, Runway Show and more.

Below, take a peek at some exclusive photos of Baylee during Swim Week festivities, including several selfies captured on the model’s Samsung device. The official mobile technology partner of SI Swimsuit, Samsung is known for its incredible Google’s Circle to Search technology and premium camera quality. And just in case you missed out on the show at the W South Beach, be sure to stream the full SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9.

Jewelry from SI Swimsuit fitting, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

A sampling of stunning necklaces, earrings and bracelets available for SI Swimsuit models to wear during our runway fitting and spa experience. Read more about it here.

Haley Baylee, shot on a Samsung device | Courtesy of Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee captures a gorgeous selfie on her Samsung mobile device at the W South Beach.

Haley Baylee, shot on a Samsung device | Courtesy of Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee takes a snapshot of her glam, featuring a lined nude lip, along with golden accessories, including a necklace and hoop earrings.

Haley Baylee, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Haley Baylee poses on the beach in an eye-catching, sparkly mini dress.

Haley Baylee, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

Haley Baylee throws up two peace signs while on the sand.

Haley Baylee | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

Haley Baylee captures a selfie backstage during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

Haley Baylee | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

Haley Baylee smiles while holding her Samsung mobile device during Swim Week.

SI Swimsuit Runway Show | Kevin Cryer-Hassett

A sneak peek at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show stage before the action starts.

Gabi Moura and Haley Baylee, shot on a Samsung device | SI Staff

SI Swimsuit rookie Gabi Moura and Haley Baylee are photographed behind the scenes during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

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