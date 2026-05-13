Hilary Duff Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of SI Swimsuit Shoot With Latest Post

Hilary Duff is officially an SI Swimsuit 2026 cover model!

The magazine unveiled all 34 models appearing in this year’s annual issue on Tuesday, May 12. Among them were our four cover stars for 2026, including comedian Tiffany Haddish, content creator Alix Earle, four-time SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English and the aforementioned Duff. The star has certainly had a whirlwind year so far, as she’s stepped back into the spotlight with her latest album, luck...or something, and she’s preparing to travel the world on her first tour in more than 18 years.

Following the reveal of her cover this week, Duff also took fans behind the scenes of her shoot in a new Instagram post. There, she showed her 27.9 million loyal followers precisely what went into crafting the fabulous feature.

Duff takes fans behind the scenes on the beach

An actor, recording artist and all-around millennial icon, the multihyphenate joined the magazine for a daring debut in South Caicos, where she posed for photographer Kat Irlin while modeling a selection of designer swimwear. “a make believe day with fairytale people ✨🌞💛 @si_swimsuit,” Duff penned in the caption of the 11-photo set.

The snapshots in the carousel featured multiple angles of Duff’s standout shots, including several candid photos of the star smiling while posing on set. There was also one featuring the white one-piece by OYE Swimwear she donned for her cover moment, as she stood bathed in sunlight on the sparkling shoreline.

“I’m a mom of four, and I’m not a spring chicken. So, of course, it was flattering,” the actor told SI Swimsuit on set while discussing her shoot. She went on to add, “I don’t typically frolic around in a bathing suit, so it was a little scary, but it was also incredibly empowering. It was a mostly female crew on set, and it really felt like a celebration of women.”

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Fans can’t get enough of Duff’s SI Swimsuit debut

And we weren’t the only ones who felt Duff’s SI Swimsuit debut was the stuff that dreams are made of. Plenty of the singer’s fans, famous friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models were also quick to hop in her comment section to applaud her latest fashion-forward feat.

“GIRL❤️” SI Swimsuit staple Brooks Nader simply declared.

“I’m loving all your beautiful vibes,” a fan noted. “Team beach vibes💙😇✨”

“Imagine having a crush for 25 years…” one commenter quipped.

“Every picture is the best picture of anyone ever taken. Period,” another user concluded.