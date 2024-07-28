History-Making Former Race Car Driver Danica Patrick Sizzled on the Shores of Florida
Danica Patrick never fails to amaze, whether she’s zooming down the track or posing in front of the camera. Patrick is known for her super successful and historic career as a race car driver—her 2008 Indy Japan 300 victory is the only win by a woman in an IndyCar Series race.
The retired professional race car driver was featured in the 2008 SI Swimsuit Issue, and she brought a little piece of her career as a prop while posing for photographer Ben Watts in Singer Island, Fla. The Wisconsin native stepped out of her comfort zone by donning a few different little white string bikinis, but found solace in having her racing suit, helmet and gloves with her for certain photos.
“This type of shooting is actually really fun. I didn’t know how I would feeling coming in. I don't think I’ve ever really been in a straight swimsuit before for a photoshoot, so I was a little bit nervous but excited, too, because this is a big deal. I did the best to prepare. It [was] weird to be in a bathing suit and wearing racing boots or a suit,” she shared. “The Swimsuit Issue is something that everybody looks at. I’m so flattered because it’s such a unique and prestigious piece to be a part of.”
The 42-year-old returned to the fold for the 2009 magazine, and worked with visual artist Marlena Bielinska for an in-studio project.
Below are four phenomenal photos of the model from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Florida.