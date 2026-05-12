Tiffany Haddish Shares Sweet Video of the Moment She Learned About Her 2026 SI Swimsuit Cover

On Tuesday, May 12, SI Swimsuit unveiled all 34 models featured in this year’s annual issue. Among this esteemed group were also the four women who landed front-page spots as the magazine’s 2026 cover models: Hilary Duff, Nicole Williams English, Alix Earle and Tiffany Haddish.

An actor, comedian, author and all-around pop culture powerhouse, the feat marked Haddish’s first-ever appearance in SI Swimsuit. She joined the magazine in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for a for a colorful shoot photographed by James Macari. Still, Haddish didn’t realize at the time that one of those photos—a striking snapshot featuring the comedian posing on the sand in a yellow and orange layered two-piece by SAME—would go on to make her an SI Swimsuit cover star.

Following the announcement earlier today, Haddish revealed how she reacted when she learned the news, which was delivered by friends Paris Hilton and Brooks Nader.

Haddish reacts to her cover girl status

“The moment I found out I got the cover of @si_swimsuit!! Thank you to @parishilton, @cadehudson22, and @brooksnader for celebrating this magical moment with me 💕✨👙,” Haddish wrote in the caption shared with her 7.1 million Instagram followers. At the start of the clip, the comedian was blindfolded and led into a house by her manager, Cade Hudson.

Once the two arrived inside, Haddish was instructed to remove her blindfold and was surprised by Hilton and Nader, who stood in front of a cake, which shared the exciting news via a message written in delicious frosting. Haddish immediately began to cheer as a nearby friend handed her a laptop with SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day on a video call. “We did it! We did it!” Haddish declared, embracing Hilton and Nader.

“I feel like every time I’m around you, one of my dreams comes true. Thank you,” the comedian emotionally concluded, speaking to Hilton before sharing her gratitude with Hudson, Nader and Day.

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Fans and fellow SI Swimsuit models celebrate

The sweet moment has already been liked nearly 17,000 times on Instagram at the time of this article’s publication, with hundreds of fans, friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models hopping in her comment section to congratulate her on the accomplishment.

“THIS WAS UNREAL!” Nader penned. “Most deserving queen ever ever. @cadehudson22 nailed the surprise.”

“So special to be a part of this! 😍 So proud of you 🔥🔥🔥,” Hilton added.

“Was the best!!!” Hudson concurred.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying!!!” Another commenter joked. “Soooo well deserved on so many levels!”