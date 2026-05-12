Every Destination Featured in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue

There are thousands of beautiful beaches around the world, but the perfect location for an SI Swimsuit photo shoot has to offer more than just a gorgeous backdrop. The places that make this issue special have a way of shifting something in you, whether that’s a new perspective, an unexpected feeling or a moment you didn't see coming. For the 2026 Issue, that search stretched from the Caribbean to Southern Africa, from the tip of Long Island to the Gulf Coast of Mexico.

Here's a closer look at the five destinations that shaped the 2026 issue, and what the women who shot there had to say about each one.

South Caicos

Salterra South Caicos | Salterra

South Caicos, an island of just 1,100 residents in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, was for centuries the heart of salt production in the region, which gave it the nickname the “Island of White Gold.” Secluded yet accessible, it offers both intimacy and adventure.

Named one of the top resorts in the Caribbean in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, Salterra has 100 rooms and suites, each of which face the turquoise waters. The property features six dining options, offering everything from food truck fare to fine dining at Brine, the signature restaurant with a salt heritage-inspired menu.

Scuba Diving in South Caicos | Salterra

Salterra offers bespoke adventures curated in-house, including yoga, biking, bird-watching, paddleboarding, bonefishing, scuba diving and pickleball. (In season, whale watching is on the table as well). Guests looking for something a little more low-impact can enjoy snacks and drinks on a private beach or at a poolside cabana.

“South Caicos has a kind of quiet, unforced beauty to it. The pace, the light, the water ... it all feels genuinely grounding,” 2026 SI Swimsuit cover model Hilary Duff says.

Montauk

Hero Beach Club | Courtesy of Hero Beach Club

Montauk, at the eastern tip of New York’s Long Island, is known as the End of the World. It’s something of a boho-chic area that attracts all types, from artists and musicians to surfers and fishermen.

Located on the coastline of the Atlantic, the Hero Beach Club is a gorgeous, intimate boutique property with 30 rooms. Featuring mid-century architecture, the design is constantly being refreshed, making it feel modern yet classic, with an underlying surf vibe. Guests are welcomed with a drink; if you’re a fan of tequila, you’re in luck. Hero Beach Club has one of the best curated collections of the spirit in the region. And if you’re looking for some more stuff, you’ve got it. Literally. Fixings for making s’mores on the beach are readily available.

Hero Beach Club | Courtesy of Hero Beach Club

SI Swimsuit model and Montauk regular, XANDRA explains, “Montauk has this energy that feels both calming and electric, and the Hero Beach Club captures that perfectly.”

In addition to the beach, guests have access to surfboards and bikes, which are ideal for exploring the quaint town. The property also features a sauna, steam room and heated pool.

Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico | Courtesy of Visit Baja Sur

Nestled on the Gulf Coast of the Baja California Sur peninsula is Loreto, which was founded by missionaries in 1697. It’s a magical place—literally. In 2012, Loreto was named by the Mexican government as a Pueblo Mágico (magical city), one of three on the peninsula.

True to its name, La Mision Hotel embraces the Old Mission hacienda aesthetic of the area. The property blends authentic Mexican culture with modern-day luxury, just steps away from the Malecón waterfront promenade.

La Misión Hotel | Courtesy of Loreto Tourism.

There’s plenty of history to absorb in Loreto, and the best place to start is at the Misión de Nuestra Señora de Loreto Conchó, which dates to the 17th century and can be visited in the main plaza. You can also check out (and support) the work of local artisans, whose wares include colorful ceramics, decorative tiles and clay figurines. The area is known for fishing, water sports and creature watching, ranging from small (birds) to really large (whales).

“Loreto was unreal! The water, the mountains, the town, it felt like stepping into another world,” four-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne says.

Fort Myers

Fort Myers, Fla. | Courtesy of Fort Myers Tourism

Smart people flock to Fort Myers, on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Literally. It housed the winter estates of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford—both of which are now museums. But luckily, the city welcomes everyone to its white-sand beaches.

When it comes to passing time, a person can do a lot worse than chilling on the shore. You can dip your toes in the water, build a sandcastle or do some souvenir hunting. Sanibel Island is known as the “Seashell Capital of the World,” so try to head back home with one of each of the shells that comprise the Sanibel 6. (How seriously do people here take their shells? The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum has nearly 600,000 in its permanent collection).

Slightly more aerial excitement can be found in the stunning migratory bird populations at the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, which features a four-mile wildlife drive and three walking trails. And if you plan your trip for February or March, you can take in a spring training game, proof that there is something for everyone in the area.

Fort Myers, Fla., beach | Lee County VCB

South Seas originated in the early 20th century as a key lime plantation. Over time, employee cottages were converted into guest accommodations, which can now be rented. The property—which was first featured in SI Swimsuit in 1981—closed after Hurricane Ian in 2022 but refurbished and reopened three years later as one of the top family-friendly destinations in the country.

“Fort Myers felt like discovering a whole new part of my own backyard, sun hitting just right, an easy energy,” three-time SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims shares.

Botswana

Botswana Delta | Courtesy of Abercrombie and Kent

Okavango, in the Kalahari Desert in Botswana, is the world’s largest inland delta. The wetlands are one of Africa’s most pristine safari destinations, home to an estimated 9,000 species of flora and fauna. When you land, you just might be greeted by elephants at the end of the runway.

Baines’ Lodge is located in a 260,000-acre private concession bordering the Moremi Game Reserve. Surprisingly romantic, the property’s six suites are elevated on stilts and configured for maximum privacy. (From people. There will be animals nearby). Another nearby Abercrombie and Kent property, Stanley’s Camp, features 10 luxury tents with more modern amenities, such as air conditioning and an infinity pool.

Stanley’s Camp | Stanley's Camp

It’s all about the wildlife. Twice-daily game drives are the best way to see the lions, cheetahs, elephants, hippos, buffalo and giraffes that call the area home—and in the dry season, walking tours are available.

“Botswana with Abercrombie and Kent was pure magic. It’s the kind of trip that stays with you long after you leave,” 2023 Swim Search co-winner Penny Lane says.