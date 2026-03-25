Hunter McGrady Reveals a Surprising Detail About Her SI Swimsuit Shoot in Mexico

With yesterday’s reveal of the nine models who traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, many of the women took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes content or reflect upon their time on set.

Brand legend Hunter McGrady did just that in a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday, March 24. In addition to showing some cute BTS content with the glam squad, McGrady also informed her Instagram followers that, despite bringing her goddess-like energy and poise to set, she had the flu.

“I wasn’t feeling great when I landed in Mexico so I stayed in and went to bed at like 6 pm,” McGrady wrote yesterday. “Woke up, still not feeling great but rallied hard and [my sister] @michaelamcgrady told me it could be my Michael Jordan Flu game like when he played with the flu in 1997 and it was one of his best games. I kept having that in my head like ‘ok just push through. You got this.’ The day I flew home, I walked in the door and took a test because I still wasn’t feeling great and sure enough tested positive for flu A 🫠.”

The 32-year-old podcast host and mom of two then mused about the challenges she’s faced on set over the years, from shooting in Costa Rica during a rainstorm to getting knocked down by waves in Bali and, now, posing for the issue while under the weather.

In addition to her behind-the-scenes insight, McGrady also took to her Instagram story to share an empowered message regarding her time with SI Swimsuit over the years.

“It seems Inclusivity wasn’t just a trend for @si_swimsuit ...it’s the standard,” she wrote. “While the rest of the world seems to have forgotten that all bodies are beautiful, [editor in chief] @mj_day and the entire team didn’t. 9 years, every version of me—size 14-22, pregnant, postpartum. Forever grateful for a brand that never saw us as a trend, changed the mold and MEANT it when they said it. Forever shouting it from the rooftops 🤍.”

Meanwhile, McGrady’s SI Swimsuit sisters couldn’t help but hype her up in the comments section after her first official image for the 2026 issue was shared to Instagram.

“Took my breath away!!” Jena Sims gushed.

“Omg this picture is stunning @huntermcgrady 😍,” Penny Lane chimed.

“HUNTERRRR🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Katie Austin cheered.

“SO BEAUTIFUL ❤️,” Ellie Thumann wrote.

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