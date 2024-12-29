Hunter McGrady’s Miami Swim Week Reflections Are the Gift That Keeps on Giving
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including cover model Hunter McGrady closing down the Miami Swim Week runway show.
Not only was Hunter McGrady named a 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl this spring, she also participated in a legendary photo shoot with 26 other brand icons in Hollywood, Fla., to celebrate our 60th anniversary. Plus, the 31-year-old California native strutted the Miami Swim Week runway in June and closed out the show in epic fashion.
The proud mom of two walked the catwalk in two different strappy, cut-out one-piece swimsuits, both of which you can shop here. Our favorite moment from her runway feature, besides watching her confidently strut IRL, was the positivity it brought out from her Instagram followers, many of whom commented to share that they felt seen.
“SI Swim Runway show ✔️ Hangs with my girls ✔️ Reminding everyone that every body is a summer body ✔️ Reminding everyone that bodies of all shapes and sizes are beautiful and worthy and can ALSO be seen on runways ✔️,” McGrady wrote in a social media caption on June 3.
“You are truly an icon,” Olivia Jordan commented. “So lucky to know you. Even luckier to get to see you shine in every season.👏👏👏.”
“QUEEN HUNTER,” fellow SI Swimsuit star Lauren Chan cheered.
“You goddess ❤️,” two-time brand star Nicole Williams English chimed.
“The QUEEN love you 🔥❤,” Alix Earle, SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue cover girl, stated.
Though McGrady shared those words during the summer, they still resonate just as much at the end of the year as they did back in June, and we’re continually grateful that she uses her platform to inspire and uplift others.
Below, find a few bonus, behind the scenes images of McGrady prepping for her runway walk before the main event.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming days!