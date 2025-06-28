Hyunjoo Hwang Could Turn Any Beach Into a Runway—These SI Swimsuit Pics Are Proof
It’s been five years since Hyunjoo Hwang officially arrived on the SI Swimsuit scene. But no matter how much time has passed, this model’s rookie shoot in Bali with photographer Yu Tsai was a moment to remember.
Posing in striking and fashion-forward swimsuits, Hwang dominated her debut and showed the world she has what it takes to deliver outstanding photos.
We can’t let another day go by without giving this 2020 shoot some much-deserved attention once more, so—without further ado—here are five stellar shots from Hwang’s SI Swimsuit debut.
A black cut-out one-piece is a staple everyone should have in their beachwear wardrobe. This piece from Ola Vida was a good place to start, and Hwang made the garment all the more praiseworthy by pairing it with shimmery gold chain necklaces.
Another thing to adore about this photo was the way the sun set behind Hwang. Her skin glowed at golden hour, and the setting sun gave the Balinese ocean a slight orange tint, making for a perfect final photo.
The Korean-born model wowed with this CALI DREAMING white and blue two-piece ensemble. The strapless tie bikini top was the perfect choice, as this color and style would’ve paired well with virtually any type of bottom. But for this shoot, the matching high-waisted bottom was just right.
“Breathtaking” doesn’t even begin to describe the aura this shot has, as Hwang looked absolutely stunning.
SI Swimsuit model or the goddess Venus? (These “spot the difference” games are getting more difficult every year!) Truthfully, all that’s missing is a giant clam resting at Hwang’s feet because this picture exuded major goddess vibes. While part of those vibes was thanks to the vibrant plants surrounding her, the aura this picture has was mostly thanks to Hwang’s ethereal beauty.
Although she may not be the literal Roman goddess of love, the model came close with this snapshot.
Behold! A denim swimsuit that should be in everyone’s closet before the end of summer.
This one-piece from Agent Provocateur has everything anyone could want for a chic beach day outfit. A color that complements just about anyone, a flattering shape and a subtle yet fancy design made it stand out from the rest.
How Hwang posed here also brought more awareness to this luxurious look while highlighting the It Girl energy she possesses.
Now, this ensemble could’ve been taken straight off a catwalk.
From the way Hwang modeled this stylish one-shoulder swimsuit from Myra Swim to the way she gave the world a half-handkini moment with that clever hand placement, everything about this snap screamed high fashion.
Photos this fabulous deserve to have all the attention possible—all the more reason that revisiting Hwang’s 2020 Bali shoot was an absolute must.