Hyunjoo Hwang Could Turn Any Beach Into a Runway—These SI Swimsuit Pics Are Proof

A look back at the 2020 SI Swimsuit rookie’s mesmerizing feature in Bali.

Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Oh Polly.
Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

It’s been five years since Hyunjoo Hwang officially arrived on the SI Swimsuit scene. But no matter how much time has passed, this model’s rookie shoot in Bali with photographer Yu Tsai was a moment to remember.

Posing in striking and fashion-forward swimsuits, Hwang dominated her debut and showed the world she has what it takes to deliver outstanding photos.

We can’t let another day go by without giving this 2020 shoot some much-deserved attention once more, so—without further ado—here are five stellar shots from Hwang’s SI Swimsuit debut.

Hyunjoo Hwang wears a black cut-out swimsuit in Bali.
Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Necklaces by Vitaly, Fallon Jewelry & The M Jewelers. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

A black cut-out one-piece is a staple everyone should have in their beachwear wardrobe. This piece from Ola Vida was a good place to start, and Hwang made the garment all the more praiseworthy by pairing it with shimmery gold chain necklaces.

Another thing to adore about this photo was the way the sun set behind Hwang. Her skin glowed at golden hour, and the setting sun gave the Balinese ocean a slight orange tint, making for a perfect final photo.

Hyunjoo Hwang wears a blue and white swimsuit in Bali.
Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The Korean-born model wowed with this CALI DREAMING white and blue two-piece ensemble. The strapless tie bikini top was the perfect choice, as this color and style would’ve paired well with virtually any type of bottom. But for this shoot, the matching high-waisted bottom was just right.

“Breathtaking” doesn’t even begin to describe the aura this shot has, as Hwang looked absolutely stunning.

Hyunjoo Hwang wears a beige bikini in Bali.
Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit model or the goddess Venus? (These “spot the difference” games are getting more difficult every year!) Truthfully, all that’s missing is a giant clam resting at Hwang’s feet because this picture exuded major goddess vibes. While part of those vibes was thanks to the vibrant plants surrounding her, the aura this picture has was mostly thanks to Hwang’s ethereal beauty.

Although she may not be the literal Roman goddess of love, the model came close with this snapshot.

Hyunjoo Hwang wears a denim swimsuit in Bali.
Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Behold! A denim swimsuit that should be in everyone’s closet before the end of summer.

This one-piece from Agent Provocateur has everything anyone could want for a chic beach day outfit. A color that complements just about anyone, a flattering shape and a subtle yet fancy design made it stand out from the rest.

How Hwang posed here also brought more awareness to this luxurious look while highlighting the It Girl energy she possesses.

Hyunjoo Hwang wears a black one-shoulder swimsuit in Bali.
Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Sunglasses by Saint Laurent. Necklaces by Vitaly, Fallon Jewelry & The M Jewelers. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Now, this ensemble could’ve been taken straight off a catwalk.

From the way Hwang modeled this stylish one-shoulder swimsuit from Myra Swim to the way she gave the world a half-handkini moment with that clever hand placement, everything about this snap screamed high fashion.

Photos this fabulous deserve to have all the attention possible—all the more reason that revisiting Hwang’s 2020 Bali shoot was an absolute must.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

