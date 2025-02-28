7 Idyllic Pics of Penny Lane in Portugal That Will Inspire Your Summer Vacation
Penny Lane is the ultimate summer muse. The SI Swimsuit 2024 rookie turned heads in Portugal last year as she posed for her stunning debut spread with photographer Ben Watts. The picturesque European destination served as the perfect backdrop for Lane, who exuded confidence, beauty and a deep appreciation for the journey that led her to this moment.
The Cheshire, England native has been modeling since she was 16, but her path to the pages of SI Swimsuit was anything but conventional. Pressures from the fashion industry once led her to adopt extreme dieting and a restrictive lifestyle to maintain a size 0 frame—sacrifices that ultimately took a toll on her well-being. Determined to reclaim her health, Lane stepped away from traditional modeling, became a certified holistic health coach, and set out on a mission to redefine beauty standards in the industry.
The Pleasure Padel Club cofounder’s excitement for this milestone was palpable from the moment she applied to the open casting call. “I was honestly in tears after I got off the phone,” she recalled of the moment she learned she had been named a Swim Search co-winner and would be featured in the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue. “I called my mom straight away. You know, when I was 16, I said to her, ‘I’m going to do that one day.’ And she was like, ‘You’re crazy, Penny.’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to show you. I’m going to do it.’ And my mom just burst out in tears. She’s like, ‘I can’t believe you actually did it.’”
For Lane, being part of the franchise and sisterhood is about more than just striking images. It’s about representation—showcasing a beauty that is strong, feminine and healthy. She has long admired the trailblazers of the SI Swimsuit family, and one shoot in particular lives in her mind rent-free.
“[Legend and 2024 cover girl] Kate Upton’s Antarctica shoot really stood out to me. The images were simply breathtaking, and I was struck by how feminine and strong she looked at the same time,” Lane shared. “It was a perfect representation of the kind of beauty that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates and what I would also like to represent myself—one that is both powerful and feminine and healthy.”
With her signature poise, grace and contagious smile, Lane brought that very vision to life in Portugal, delivering sun-drenched, effortless glamour in a gallery full of idyllic snapshots. From dreamy beaches to sunlit stone terraces, every frame captures the essence of summer wanderlust. Keep scrolling to see the stunning images that will have you planning your next getaway.