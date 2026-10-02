Ilona Maher Hits the Gym With Fellow Olympian and ‘DWTS’ Fan-Favorite Amber Glenn

Every week, reigning 2025 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Ilona Maher hits the gym with a new celebrity for her YouTube series Power Hour. It’s become our favorite weekly watch, and so far, she’s had on everyone from WWE superstars to WNBA players to Dancing With the Stars pros.

And this week, Maher turned it up a notch with a fan-favorite contestant on the hit ABC dance series: fellow Olympian Amber Glenn. An elite figure skater and standout star on Season 35 of DWTS, Glenn and Maher had plenty to chat about as they tackled each other’s workouts!

If you’re out of the loop, Glenn has been dominating the dance floor on DWTS alongside her partner, Pasha Pashkov. The dancing duo has consistently impressed the judges, regularly earning the top spot on the leaderboard. This past week, they became the first couple to earn an 8 this season, impressing the panel with their flirty foxtrot set to Toto’s “Hold the Line.” Off the dance floor, Glenn is a decorated figure skater. Most recently, she won gold at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games alongside Team USA.

Of course, Glenn shares a lot in common with the show’s host! Maher, a three-time SI Swimsuit model who reunited with the magazine again in 2026 for a lovely shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, is also an Olympian. She earned bronze in rugby sevens with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Games before becoming a fan-favorite athlete for her authenticity and humor. She’s also a DWTS alum, earning runner-up placement on Season 33 alongside her partner Alan Bersten (last week’s Power Hour guest!).

This week’s episode gave fans great insight into how both athletes operate, both in and outside of the gym. In a video clip shared on Power Hour’s official Instagram page, the pair also opened up about the differences between their sports and how women are expected to present themselves in opposite ways. On the topic, Maher asked Glenn, “How do you control your own narrative on it now?”

After discussing the ways they both use makeup to feel empowered, with Maher referring to it as her “war paint,” Glenn expanded, noting, “Sometimes femininity is empowering, for sure, but that’s what’s expected in figure skating. So, sometimes having more of that, like, masculine energy is just part of who I am.”

“I’ve always been strong. I’ve always been very dynamic with my movements,” Glenn added, revealing, “I was actually told I needed to be more graceful and more feminine when I was younger. As a kid, I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’”

To watch Glenn’s full episode on YouTube, click here.

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