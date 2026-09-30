Model-Turned-Fitness Guru Vita Sidorkina’s Workouts Are Perfect for Busy Women on the Go

Vita Sidorkina may be best known for her three SI Swimsuit Issue appearances and her time on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Runway, but the proud mom of two is also a certified fitness trainer and wellness guru who has pivoted into the health and fitness space in recent years. Sidorkina launched her app, The Core, in March of this year, and since then, has helped her subscribers develop a healthier, more sustainable relationship with fitness.

“The Core method has been life-changing for me because I came from a culture of dieting and obsessive fitness. Everything I created is designed for real, everyday life,” Sidorkina tells SI Swimsuit. “I believe your life shouldn’t revolve around wellness—wellness should fit into your life and support it. I kept that philosophy in mind while developing every part of The Core.”

Vita Sidorkina | Courtesy of Vita Sidorkina

The app, which is catered to all fitness levels, features a weekly schedule of workouts that update every Monday, along with easy-to-follow recipes and mindfulness prompts for a holistic approach to health and wellness. Sidorkina’s interval strength training workouts are easy to fit into a busy schedule and don’t require a ton of equipment (most use just a mat and a few weights), so they’re perfect for fellow moms and working women who are often on the go.

“My training method is all about efficiency: workouts under 40 minutes that help you build consistency and momentum,” Sidorkina explains. “I truly believe that being focused for 30 or 40 minutes several times a week is far more effective than doing a two-hour workout once in a while. That approach is what has brought me the best results.”

How the world of modeling prepared Sidorkina for entrepreneurship

“I was definitely meant to be an entrepreneur,” Sidorkina says. “I love being in charge of my own destiny. In modeling, so much of the job involved sitting and waiting to be chosen. Now, I get to put my feet on the ground every day, take action and build something of my own—and that feels incredibly empowering.”

During her time with SI Swimsuit, Sidorkina, 32, traveled to exotic locations like Curaçao and Nevis for her work with the magazine. Her most recent brand feature was photographed in Wyoming in 2020. While she reflects fondly upon her three years with SI Swimsuit, the model-turned-entrepreneur has found her true calling in the fitness space. She also acknowledges that her background in modeling prepared her in unexpected ways for her latest career path.

Vita Sidorkina | Courtesy of Vita Sidorkina

“I spent years going from casting to casting and hearing ‘no’ almost daily,” Sidorkina says. “Those rejections can feel very personal, but they helped me develop the thick skin that entrepreneurship requires. I’m so excited about everything happening with The Core because I genuinely feel that this is what I’m meant to do.”

With her transition from modeling to the world of fitness entrepreneurship, Sidorkina has found purpose in helping other women discover the best version of themselves.

Vita Sidorkina | Courtesy of Vita Sidorkina

“The most fulfilling part is hearing from women about how much stronger and more confident they feel—and seeing how their bodies have changed after just two or three months of training with me,” she explains. “When members share their stories and progress photos, it is incredibly rewarding. Women of all ages are joining The Core and achieving amazing results. Seeing the method that changed my own life now changing the lives of other women is easily the most meaningful part of what I do.”

The Core offers a free seven-day trial and annual memberships are available for $199/year.

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