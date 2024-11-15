Ilona Maher Hits the Red Carpet With Alan Bersten, Calls Fellow ’DWTS’ Cast Members ‘Family’
While she’s gearing up to compete in the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals next week, Ilona Maher took a break from the ballroom to attend a celebratory SI Swimsuit event this evening. The 28-year-old Olympic athlete and our very own September digital issue cover model hit the red carpet at Dante Beverly Hills on Nov. 14 ahead of a fun-filled celebratory evening with SI Swimsuit and Maybelline.
We had the chance to catch up with Maher on the carpet, where she couldn’t help but gush about her experience on ABC’s reality dance competition show. Her partner, Latin and ballroom dancer Alan Bersten, as well as celebrity contestant Joey Graziadei and professional dancer Jenna Johnson, were in attendance at the event to support Maher, who describes the cast as one big happy family.
“Dancing with the Stars is such a family, it’s such a family show, and also, like, we are a family on the show, whether it’s the pros or celebrities,” Maher says. “So to have them here supporting me, there is no question that they’d want to be here. So it’s amazing.“
For her SI Swimsuit digital cover, Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, N.Y., just shortly after she and her teammates took home the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris Olympics—a moment that Maher noted was the best thing to happen to her this year on the carpet.
“Winning a medal with my team [was incredible] because it wasn’t just for me, it was for my teammates and for my program, and we did so much, we worked so hard together,” Maher recalls of the major moment.
A social media phenomenon in addition to an incredible athlete, Maher uses her platform to remind women that strong is sexy, using her go-to hashtag, #beastbeautybrains.
“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” Maher stated while on set with SI Swimsuit. “But I never felt that way. But I don't think you're going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it's not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”
Stay tuned for more coverage from this evening as Maher celebrates the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue and her September digital cover in Los Angeles.