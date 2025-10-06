Ilona Maher Is Helping Instagram Crown Its Most Fearless Creators
Instagram just announced its own take on major awards season—think the Emmys or Grammys, but for creators. Introducing Rings, a first-of-its-kind global awards program designed to spotlight the boldest, most visionary creatives on the app.
And among the judging panel is none other than Olympian, viral content creator and SI Swimsuit star Ilona Maher.
She joins an A-list lineup of judges that includes Spike Lee, Eva Chen, Marc Jacobs, Grace Wales Bonner, Yara Shahidi, Pat McGrath, Tainy, Marques Brownlee, KAWS Murad Osmann and more.
Recognizing creativity that shifts culture
Unlike traditional awards that recognize genre or format, Rings honors spirit: the courage it takes to hit “share” on something original. It celebrates creators who don’t just participate in culture but shape it, bringing people together through authenticity.
Each winner, handpicked by a panel of creative icons, will receive a one-of-a-kind physical ring designed by Wales Bonner, plus a digital gold ring that replaces the standard pink Stories ring around their profile. It’s exclusive, personal and unmistakably Instagram.
Winners will also be able to customize their profile with special tools, including a new backdrop color and a revamped “like” button to help express their creative identity.
Maher’s rise
Being tapped as a judge by Instagram is proof of the 28-year-old’s influence and presence online, which has skyrocketed in the last year. It’s recognition of her ability to blend sport, body-positive messaging and humor in a way that captivates a massive range of audiences.
“Like millions of others, I was captivated by Ilona's storytelling and BTS from the Paris Olympics,” Eva Chen, VP of fashion at Instagram, tells SI Swimsuit. “She brings humor, humanity and heart to everything she does.”
Maher is best known for helping Team USA secure its first-ever Olympic bronze in rugby sevens and for becoming a fan-favorite during the 2024 Paris Olympics. But her creative chops have taken her far beyond the field—she’s a Dancing With the Stars runner-up, two-time SI Swimsuit model, House of Maher podcast cohost and rising fashion personality. Today, she also partnered with Mattel to launch a new one-of-a-kind Barbie that represents the likeness of a Team USA rugby player.
Maher consistently shows that strength and self-expression go hand in hand. She encourages women and girls to celebrate their bodies not just for how they look, but for everything they’re capable of: running, swimming, hiking, biking, dancing, laughing, resting, eating. Every function is worthy of appreciation.
The Vermont native’s message is simple yet revolutionary in a digital world obsessed with perfection: you don’t need to shrink yourself to be seen, you just need to show up as you are.
Now, she’s helping to elevate creators across the globe—championing the bold, the brave and the breakout stars of tomorrow.
Instagram’s golden era of creator recognition
On October 16, the platform will announce 25 winners across four categories: Sports, Art + TV/Film + Music, Fashion + Beauty and Lifestyle. Stay tuned and follow along on Instagram.
“Because every act of creativity, big or small, can lead to something great,” the brand wrote in a press release. “We hope Rings inspires even more creativity and reminds us all to take creative chances.”