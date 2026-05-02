Ilona Maher Shares Important Message on Self-Worth While Clad in Blue Monokini

Despite being a digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, even Olympian Ilona Maher occasionally feels insecure. The rugby sevens athlete took to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, to remind her 5.4 million followers that though self-doubt is inevtiable, it’s important to always remember our power.

“My number one opp for real is the thing between my ears and I imagine it’s the same for a lot of you,” Maher wrote in her caption. “Sometimes I think these thoughts even come back to when I was a young girl and never felt desired by people because of my size or personality. I’ve been on the cover of Sports Illustrated and still have trouble understanding how beautiful I am. Sometimes outside validation is good but also it’s important to see the beauty in ourselves when we can. I’m working on it constantly. When my brain feeds me the thought that I’m not worthy enough I do my best to think about all the reasons I truly am.”

In the accompanying reel, the 29-year-old Vermont native shared a clip of footage from her time on set for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she posed for photographer James Macari. Maher showcased her athletic frame and fierce smolder in the BTS snippet, in which she rocked a cobalt blue one-piece with a plunging neckline.

Written overtop the video was a pointed message: “Can’t believe my brain continually tries to convince me I’m not hot enough when I look like this.” Naturally, tons of Maher’s followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to hype her up.

“Sweet jebus woman! 😍🔥 That's totally your blue btw 🫶,” one person wrote, noting that the particular shade of blue looks impeccable on Maher.

“Thanks for being a positive role model with your career, body, and personality. You show girls it’s okay to be strong and feminine 💕,” someone else chimed.

“Every time I see your shots, I think - ‘My goodness, the hair, the looks, the muscles, the beauty, the kindness that seems to show from within - what a magnificent woman!’ 🔥❤️,” another fan added.

“You’re stunning,” one user gushed. “And appreciating your beauty has added some light to me appreciating my own. 💖.”

“Never stop being you ❤️,” another comment pleaded.

When the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue drops on Tuesday, May 12, Maher’s complete gallery of images will be released—and you don’t want to miss it. In anticipation of the occasion, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots of the athlete from last year’s magazine in Bermuda.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by ALT Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Dress by Cotton On. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Sunglasses by Bonnie Clyde. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

More Ilona Maher content