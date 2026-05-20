SI Swimsuit Social Club Day 2: Catch Up on Everything You Missed at the Star-Studded Event

On Tuesday, May 12, SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue dropped and the stars of the annual edition flocked to New York City to celebrate. Many of the 34 models featured in this year’s magazine were in attendance, kicking off the occasion on Thursday, May 14, with a star-studded red carpet and VIP Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York.

Following a night of drinks and dancing with the one and only Fetty Wap, the models reunited with the magazine at the SI Swimsuit Social Club. The event ran for two days at Spring Studio, beginning on Friday, May 15, with a beautiful brunch and live DJ for a laid back, luxe daytime party.

SI Swimsuit 2026 Models | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

Then, on Saturday, May 16, the models returned to Spring Studio for the second day of Social Club, inviting fans and stars alike to step into the world of SI Swimsuit. Taking over the floor with panels, masterclasses, gifting opportunities and more, the event brought the brand right off the issue’s glossy pages and into reality—without all that pesky sun and sand, of course.

Still, if you missed the event, no worries! We’re here to recap all the must-see moments. Oh! And if you prefer to relive the Social Club for yourself, be sure to check out the recording of our official live stream here.

Models get candid during Social Club panels

Model Behavior | Astrid Stawiarz

Beach Please | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

For the first round of the “Model Behavior” panel, Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Williams English, Brooks Nader and XANDRA sat down with host Shannon Ford for a candid chat about their experience with the magazine before diving into a fun “Guess Who”-style game. During the session, fans learned that XANDRA was a former soccer state champion, Nader once forgot her work visa in the U.S. (and only realized it once she landed in France), Williams English grew up around the globe and Haddish once had a guest spot on the beloved Disney Channel show That’s So Raven.

The next panel was cheekily titled “Beach Please,” and welcomed Ellie Thumann, Jasmine Sanders, Lauren Chan, Penny Lane, Meredith Mickelson and Erin Marley Klay to the stage. During the session, the models shared their best beauty secrets—Thumann and Lane swore by hydration, while Klay promoted a simpler makeup routine. They also chatted about personal hobbies, with Chan revealing that she helped create a short film in 48 hours and Mickelson detailing her growing acting career.

Then, the second group of “Model Behavior” panelists hit the stage next, which included Ali Truwit, Christen Goff, Jena Sims, Haley Baylee, Achieng Agutu, Gabi Moura and Olivia Dunne. Baylee opened up about her love of The Lord of the Rings, stating that she’d seen it “infinity” times. They also discussed their favorite grounding techniques, with the models suggesting spending time with friends, watching reality TV, going for “a hot girl walk” or enjoying some retail therapy.

Model Behavior | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Model Behavior | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

“The Deep End” panel followed, featuring Alix Earle, Olandria, Ilona Maher, Hannah Berner and Tunde Oyeneyin. Things got deep—pun intended—during the panel, as the models each took a turn sitting in “Shade Chair.” There, they were presented with a challenge they had to complete to move on. Earle shared the “cheesiest thing” someone’s done to get her attention, and Olandria shared who the last person she texted from the Love Island USA villa was (“Nic,” of course). Maher completed a physical challenge, doing an impressive set of push-ups. Berner joked about her internet search history, and Oyeneyin wrapped everything up by also dominating a set of push-ups.

Finally, the last panel of the day was titled “One Take Wonder,” and showcased Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Katie Austin, Jocelyn Corona and a returning Lane. As the punny name suggests, the session was focused on SI Swimsuit shoots, with the models sharing their experiences on the set, the sisterhood of the stars behind the scenes and a little about who in the industry they looked up to. The panel wrapped up with a Q&A.

Beach Please | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Alix Earle sits down for a live episode of The Bossticks

Alix Earle and The Bossticks | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Earle also sat down for a separate chat with Lauryn and Michael Bosstick of Dear Media, where they recorded a live podcast episode of their popular show, The Bossticks. The trio discussed everything from Earle’s time with SI Swimsuit to her growing Reale Actives brand to her upcoming Netflix reality TV series Earle Meets World.

To end the conversation, she left the audience with a final piece of advice: “You know best. Go with your gut, follow your dreams, stay true to yourself ... There’s so much you learn from ‘nos’ and it only makes you better. But you’ll never get anywhere if you don’t get started.”

Alix Earle and The Bossticks | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Models share their expertise in masterclasses

Olandria and Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Have you ever wondered what the best ways are to build an online empire? Or perhaps you’ve dreamed of picking the brain of social media superstars like Olandria, Sims or Maher? Well, at Social Club, fans had the chance to do just that by sitting in on SI Swimsuit’s special workshop series, located on Creator Island.

During the sessions, Austin sat down with the aforementioned Michael Bosstick of Dear Media to chat about how you can best build their brand to stand out. Meanwhile, Olandria and Sims sat down for a Microsoft-sponsored session about cultivating a thriving community online, all while staying authentic to themselves. And of course, the TikTok masterclass saw Maher share her insights on creating high-quality, engaging video content for the app.

Ilona Maher | Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Fan-favorite brands shine on SI Swimsuit Island

Meredith Mickelson | Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Kérastase | Courtesy of Jackson Krule

When fans of the franchise weren’t busy taking in all the knowledge the models had to offer on their panels and in their classes, they were invited to explore SI Swimsuit Island: a marketplace filled to the brim with incredible brands to shop.

Guests looking for nibbles could grab a bite from Popup Bagels or The Caviar Co. and wash it down with a tasty beverage from La Croix. Other fan-favorite brands on display included ATTAIN, Electric Picks, Hawaiian Tropic, Kérastase, Radiesse, Samsung and more.

Popup Bagels | Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Electric Picks | Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Meet and greets bring fans face-to-face with their faves

Penny Lane and Meredith Mickelson | Courtesy of Jackson Krule

XANDRA and Olivia Dunne | Courtesy of Jackson Krule

And fans of the franchise didn’t only get to see the models during the panels, oh no—they also got up close and personal with the stars of this year’s issue with special meet and greets at SI Swimsuit Island. There, a selection of models chatted with fans as they signed copies of their photos in the issue, offering those in attendance the opportunity to come face-to-face with all of their faves.

Attendees also posed for selfies with the stars. Whether they had a specific model they were interested in meeting or were simply hoping to collect as many autographs as possible on the glossy pages, the meet and greet opportunity made for an unforgettable fan experience.

Hunter McGrady and Camille Kostek | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Brooks Nader, Katie Austin, Nicole Williams English, XANDRA and Olivia Dunne | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

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