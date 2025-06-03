Ilona Maher Questions Her Love for Her Sport as Her Career Expands: ‘Rugby Takes Away From That’
Exploring the next chapter of life seems to be a recurring theme for Olympian Ilona Maher as she feels the need to think deeply about her rugby career.
On the latest episode of her podcast House of Maher, which she cohosts with her sisters Olivia and Adrianna, the SI Swimsuit model opened up about finding other passions outside of rugby. Unable to pinpoint exactly her reasoning for still being involved in the sport, Maher questioned her “why” ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.
“I think that I’m trying to figure out my love of rugby in a way. I’m trying to figure out how it fits in my life, I guess,” the 28-year-old expressed. “I love rugby, but I also now built a brand where there’s so much other stuff happening where I don’t need rugby as much. I love doing the other stuff. I love doing the media side. I love going to do this and that. Sometimes, rugby takes away from that."
If you’ve been following along with Maher the past year, you’ll know she’s remained booked and busy. In addition to playing rugby with the Bristol Bears, she is preoccupied with a number of media gigs, including a stint on Dancing With the Stars last fall, joining the DWTS Live! Tour this year, being featured in SI Swimsuit twice—once as the digital cover star and another time as a model in the 2025 issue—and walking in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show last week.
She also partners with brands such as Adidas, Maybelline, Panera and more for various campaigns and ads.
With all of these things and more on her plate, rugby has taken somewhat of a seat on the back burner, and for Maher, she doesn’t know if things will ever return to how they used to be.
“I think it’s just been hard because I, at times, don’t know if I’m really doing the rugby so much for myself. At times, I think I’m kind of doing it for maybe the rugby world in general. I’m doing it for––could even be [for] my dad,” she continued. “I think I’m trying to find my why. Why am in it? Because if you don’t have a reason for doing something or a why, it can make it very tough.”
Maher’s sister Olivia was quick to reassure her that the “why” she seeks is inside of her and exists to help other girls out there become amazing rugby players.
“Your why is there. You’re to find it,” Olivia encouraged. “It’s for yourself. It's for future you. It’s for the girls that haven’t found rugby yet. You’re fighting the good fight, but it is a lot on your shoulders. There’s a lot being asked of you to continue fighting this good fight.”
More new and exciting opportunities await Maher as she teases that she has “fun things” in store this month. No matter what path she decides to take going forward––rugby-centered or not––she’s bound to succeed.