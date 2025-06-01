Ilona Maher 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Ilona Maher walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Forever embodying her mantra “Beauty, Beast, Brains,” Ilona Maher is a force to be reckoned with. A two-time Olympian, Maher took home the bronze medal during the 2024 Paris Games thanks to her exceptional rugby skills, and she went on to captivate the world with her humor, candor, and undeniable authenticity. Parlaying this success into a runner-up win on Dancing With the Stars, a podcast titled House of Maher with her sisters and two SI Swimsuit features—a digital cover story in Bellport, N.Y., in 2024 and a photo shoot in Bermuda in 2025—it’s safe to say this superstar is showing no signs of slowing down.
Swim Week was hosted at the W South Beach on May 30 and May 31, aiming to showcase some of the trendiest swimwear of the season. In the lead up to the runway show, SI Swimsuit also hosted several other fun events, including a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner party featuring a handful of Miami’s best dishes and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.