Ilona Maher’s Favorite Collectible Pin From the Paris Olympics Is a Unique One
While on set with SI Swimsuit, September digital issue cover model Ilona Maher simply had to pose with her bronze medal—and the resulting imagery from her photo shoot in Bellport, New York is absolutely gorgeous. The 28-year-old Vermont native, who brought home the medal with the Team USA rugby squad during this summer’s Olympics in Paris, also guided us through the collectible pins she acquired while in France.
“The big thing at the Olympics is trading pins with other countries,” Maher explained on set in a behind the scenes video, empowered by Maybelline. “ ... The pins are really cool because it kind of allows you to connect with other athletes. It’s a way to introduce yourself and go meet them.”
Maher showed off a tennis pin she received from Coco Gauff, then shared that she was lucky enough to receive a custom pin from none other than two-time SI Swimsuit model and 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles.
“I think one of my favorite pins that I’ve gotten though is this China pin, and they have a couple ones that are really cool, but this one, I just love the dragon, the little figurine, the Eiffel Tower, I think it’s so big and kind of bold in a way,” she added of her most beloved pin. Maher added that she’s not entirely sure what she’s going to do with her pin collection, but that each piece holds a special memory of her experience during the Paris Olympics.
Later, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day presented Maher with a custom 18K ruby-encrusted lipstick pin by Brent Neale.
“This is amazing,” Maher gushed before holding her new pin up to the camera. “ ... Look at that. Ya’ll got chains like this?”