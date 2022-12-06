Skip to main content
Videos, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015
Videos, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015

8 Incredible Photos From Ronda Rousey’s First SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot

The UFC fighter has been featured in the magazine twice.

Ronda Rousey made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015 and returned the following year to land a spot on the coveted cover. Rousey is best known for her dominance in the UFC after winning a bronze medal in judo at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

For her cover year, Rousey was photographed by Frederic Pinet in Petit St. Vincent. She wore two bodypainted “swimsuits.” The first featured a black and white tiger while the second look was a colorful one-piece featuring wings and flame-like designs.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

For Rousey’s first SI photo shoot, she worked with photographer Walter Iooss Jr. in Captiva, Fla. Rousey told SI Swimsuit that she felt a bit nervous before her shoot, but not at all scared in the same way like she gets before a fight. She joked, “The worst thing that could happen here? Someone will say I’ll look bad in a bikini.” Hard to believe anyone could imagine saying that, seeing her incredible pics. Take a look back at some of our favorite moments from her first location shoot. 

ronda-rousey-2015-web-photo-x158908_tk1_01127-rawmasterwmjpg
ronda-rousey-2015-web-photo-x158908_tk1_00895-rawmasterwmjpg
ronda-rousey-2015-web-photo-x158908_tk1_01616-rawmasterwmjpg
ronda-rousey-2015-web-photo-x158908_tk1_00171-rawmasterwmjpg
ronda-rousey-2015-web-photo-x158908_tk1_00520-rawmasterwmjpg
ronda-rousey-2015-web-photo-x158908_tk1_00545-rawmasterwmjpg
ronda-rousey-2015-web-photo-x158908_tk1_00973-rawmasterwmjpg
ronda-rousey-2015-web-photo-x158908_tk1_00426-rawmasterwmjpg
ronda rousey
SwimNews

8 Incredible Photos From Ronda Rousey’s First SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot

By Mara Milam
GettyImages-1445608219
SwimNews

Olivia Ponton Opens Up About Being an Influential Part of the LGBTQ Community

By Ananya Panchal
alyssa miller neon
SwimNews

12 of Alyssa Miller’s Most Viral Photos With SI Swimsuit

By Mara Milam
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy