8 Incredible Photos From Ronda Rousey’s First SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Ronda Rousey made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015 and returned the following year to land a spot on the coveted cover. Rousey is best known for her dominance in the UFC after winning a bronze medal in judo at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

For her cover year, Rousey was photographed by Frederic Pinet in Petit St. Vincent. She wore two bodypainted “swimsuits.” The first featured a black and white tiger while the second look was a colorful one-piece featuring wings and flame-like designs.

For Rousey’s first SI photo shoot, she worked with photographer Walter Iooss Jr. in Captiva, Fla. Rousey told SI Swimsuit that she felt a bit nervous before her shoot, but not at all scared in the same way like she gets before a fight. She joked, “The worst thing that could happen here? Someone will say I’ll look bad in a bikini.” Hard to believe anyone could imagine saying that, seeing her incredible pics. Take a look back at some of our favorite moments from her first location shoot.