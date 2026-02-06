An Inside Look at SI Swimsuit’s Super Bowl Weekend Cocktail Party at Authentic House
In celebration of yesterday’s unveiling of SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital issue covers, the brand kicked off Super Bowl weekend with an A-lister-filled cocktail party. The Feb. 5 event, held at San Francisco’s Quince, was put on in partnership with Authentic House, was a private, invitation-only affair for brand stars and their special guests to come together and celebrate the launch of the digital covers.
Four of the six women who landed on the front of our latest digital issue were in attendance. While Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle and Haley Cavinder’s spouses might be the ones who suit up for the NFL, these ladies brought their A-game in the form of some serious style to last evening’s event.
Each woman opted for a mini that allowed their personal sense of style to shine. Mahomes rocked a gray strapless number, while Goff chose a sparkly black dress adorned with sequins. Kittle’s silver mini skirt also featured some shimmer, as well as a single shoulder top with what looked like a swimsuit top worn underneath. Cavinder’s brown dress featured a plunging neckline and showcased the model and retired athlete’s tanned complexion.
The women each attended with their professional NFL player beaus in tow: Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, George Kittle and Jake Ferguson. And in addition to a few of our latest digital cover stars, a number of other SI Swimsuit stars were in attendance for the cocktail party, including Ellie Thumann, Camille Kostek, Katie Austin and Ilona Maher.
Throughout the evening, guests mingled and enjoyed craft cocktails, elevated cuisine and more. Below, check out a few exclusive snapshots from the star-studded event in celebration of SI Swimsuit’s digital issue.