SI Swimsuit Models Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend at Tight Ends and Friends Event

Check out the brand stars who made an appearance at the party on Thursday.

Bailey Colon

XANDRA, Katie Austin
XANDRA, Katie Austin / Shy McGrath/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

We spotted plenty of familiar faces in San Francisco yesterday, Feb. 5, as some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment assembled at Public Works to attend the Tight Ends and Friends Event.

The annual Super Bowl celebration brings NFL athletes, partners, friends and creatives together for a late-night event featuring DJs, live performances and more. This year, it was hosted by one of SI Swimsuit’s newest cover girls, Claire Kittle, and her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end, George Kittle, along with Tight End University and Sports Illustrated. The gathering drew a star-studded crowd, including these SI Swimsuit models who arrived to the pre-Super Bowl LX weekend party in style.

Claire Kittle

Claire and George Kittle
Claire and George Kittle / Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Claire, whose brand debut left the internet in awe yesterday morning, opted for a sporty and chic look for the Thursday evening event with a long sleeve graphic tee, black micro shorts, knee-high leather boots and lots of silver jewelry.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Kostek repped her longtime beau, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, with a strapless top that showcased his jersey number. She added a black long sleeve button-up overtop, and finished her ‘fit with black cinched pants and cherry red pumps.

Brianna LaPaglia

Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia / Shy McGrath/Getty Images

Massachusetts native LaPaglia supported her hometown team—who will face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday—with a Patriots hoodie, and completed her look with leather micro shorts, knee-high boots and a vibrant red handbag.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher / Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Fellow New England native Maher arrived in an all-black ensemble featuring a plunging halter neck bodysuit adorned with sequins, wide-leg jeans and open-toed heeled sandals. However, the Olympic medalist added a pop of color to her look with her crimson lipstick.

XANDRA

XANDRA
XANDRA / Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

XANDRA also stuck to a singular shade at the Thursday evening event, with the exception of her very dark wash navy jeans. She styled a sheer lace tank over an onyx bralette, and added a classic leather belt to match her pointed-toe footwear in the same fabric.

Kate Love

Kate Love
Kate Love / Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Love’s effortlessly cool look showcased a cropped metallic bomber jacket that matched her shiny gold clutch. She styled the outerwear over a solid black top and rounded out her ensemble with oversized charcoal trousers, burgundy shoes and a matching maroon belt.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

An LBD is the ultimately closet staple, and Thumann’s look only further supports our claim. The model wore a figure-hugging number with a singular long sleeve, and paired the garment with open-toed stilettos.

Katie Austin

Katie Austin
Katie Austin / Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Austin had a major metallic moment in San Francisco with her long sleeve mini dress that quite literally sparkled from every angle. The brand staple paired the statement number with high heels in the same shiny, gold hue.

Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

