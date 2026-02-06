SI Swimsuit Models Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend at Tight Ends and Friends Event
We spotted plenty of familiar faces in San Francisco yesterday, Feb. 5, as some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment assembled at Public Works to attend the Tight Ends and Friends Event.
The annual Super Bowl celebration brings NFL athletes, partners, friends and creatives together for a late-night event featuring DJs, live performances and more. This year, it was hosted by one of SI Swimsuit’s newest cover girls, Claire Kittle, and her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end, George Kittle, along with Tight End University and Sports Illustrated. The gathering drew a star-studded crowd, including these SI Swimsuit models who arrived to the pre-Super Bowl LX weekend party in style.
Claire Kittle
Claire, whose brand debut left the internet in awe yesterday morning, opted for a sporty and chic look for the Thursday evening event with a long sleeve graphic tee, black micro shorts, knee-high leather boots and lots of silver jewelry.
Camille Kostek
Kostek repped her longtime beau, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, with a strapless top that showcased his jersey number. She added a black long sleeve button-up overtop, and finished her ‘fit with black cinched pants and cherry red pumps.
Brianna LaPaglia
Massachusetts native LaPaglia supported her hometown team—who will face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday—with a Patriots hoodie, and completed her look with leather micro shorts, knee-high boots and a vibrant red handbag.
Ilona Maher
Fellow New England native Maher arrived in an all-black ensemble featuring a plunging halter neck bodysuit adorned with sequins, wide-leg jeans and open-toed heeled sandals. However, the Olympic medalist added a pop of color to her look with her crimson lipstick.
XANDRA
XANDRA also stuck to a singular shade at the Thursday evening event, with the exception of her very dark wash navy jeans. She styled a sheer lace tank over an onyx bralette, and added a classic leather belt to match her pointed-toe footwear in the same fabric.
Kate Love
Love’s effortlessly cool look showcased a cropped metallic bomber jacket that matched her shiny gold clutch. She styled the outerwear over a solid black top and rounded out her ensemble with oversized charcoal trousers, burgundy shoes and a matching maroon belt.
Ellie Thumann
An LBD is the ultimately closet staple, and Thumann’s look only further supports our claim. The model wore a figure-hugging number with a singular long sleeve, and paired the garment with open-toed stilettos.
Katie Austin
Austin had a major metallic moment in San Francisco with her long sleeve mini dress that quite literally sparkled from every angle. The brand staple paired the statement number with high heels in the same shiny, gold hue.