Irina Shayk Posed With Cheetahs and Zebras in Zambia for SI Swimsuit
Russian model Irina Shayk posed for the annual SI Swimsuit issue 10 years in a row. And, for the entire decade, she never failed to amaze, always bringing her radiant smile, impressive modeling skills and fun energy to each new fantastic location.
The 38-year-old made her debut in 2007 with Pamela Hanson in Arizona. For her sophomore photo shoot, she traveled to her home country, Russia, with Stever Erle. The following year, Shayk double-dipped for a cool bodypaint feauture and another one on the streets of Italy. She returned to the fold in 2010 and posed in Chile, and the next year she landed on the cover of the magazine, following a photo shoot with Bjorn Iooss in Maui, Hawai’i.
The mom of one, who shares daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper with her ex-boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper, also visited Zambia, Spain, Madagascar, Tahiti and Kauai, Hawai’i with the brand.
“It’s kind of amazing. It changes every year—they take you to different locations every year. I feel like I grew up with them—they hired me back in 2007 and I didn’t really speak English back then. Not that long ago I went on YouTube and I was looking at my videos, like 2007 videos I did for Sports Illustrated, and it was hilarious. I was like, ‘Is this me?’ It’s embarrassing,” she reflected of her decade with the franchise. “Every time you learn something. I’ve learned a lot about being more confident with my body, because Sports Illustrated always hires girls who love their bodies, their curves, and it’s really important to love your body. My journey with them really showed me how you can be a better woman—how you can experience your body in a better way and be more confident.”
Below are six fabulous photos of Shayk among the picturesque landscapes of Livingstone, Zambia, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela for the 2012 issue.