Jasmine Sanders Stuns in Bright White Two-Piece, Talks Romanticizing Her Life
Jasmine Sanders hasn’t let the summer go to waste. The SI Swimsuit legend has spent the past few months “romanticizing” her life, taking in every moment and leaning into her passions.
Her newfound fervor stems from the realization that “life is the special occasion,” she wrote on Instagram. And she’s embracing it. “I’ve been drinking the wines I’ve collected, wearing my new clothes and accessories, trying new recipes, saying yes to spontaneous plans, and playing peaceful music throughout my house all day. I’ve learned to enjoy the time spent alone by finding new hobbies, prioritizing my health and fitness, and finding my spark again. I’m nurturing my relationship with God with prayers of thanks for the good, the bad, and the ugly.”
The meaningful reflections accompanied a series of photos that were only further testament to her mentality. In the snaps, the 33-year-old posed in a bright white bikini on the edge of a boat during a recent coastal vacation. The classic swimwear look paired with chic gold accessories and Sanders’s contagious smile made for an incredible carousel.
Her joy was palpable, and Sanders owes it to romanticization. For her, that has taken the form of “reading, resting, spending time outdoors, doing things I’ve put off, and spending quality time with my loved ones” this summer, she said.
In addition to the coastal summer style inspiration, her post encouraged her followers to reflect—to make the most of every single moment (in summer or otherwise), just as she is.