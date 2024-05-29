Jena Sims Teases Second Consecutive Appearance on Miami Swim Week Runway
Jena Sims made her debut at Miami Swim Week on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway last year while seven-months pregnant with her son, Crew.
At the time, she was one of seven finalists in the 2023 Swim Search, the brand’s annual open casting call. Shortly after walked the runway, Sims gave birth to her baby boy and the brand announced that all seven finalists were co-winners, thus earning their rookie features in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Sims then traveled to Mexico, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai for this year’s 60th anniversary magazine. Now, almost a year after that catwalk appearance, she’s returning to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for the second consecutive time.
In an Instagram post that the 35-year-old shared earlier today, she teased her appearance on the runway this coming Saturday, June 1. Posing in a variety of vibrant bikinis, Sims showed her excitement at the prospect of rejoining the brand for another runway show. “Big mood because I’m walking for @si_swimsuit at Swim Week for the 2nd year!!” she wrote in the caption.
Each summer, swimwear designers have the chance to debut the best swimwear trends of the season during Miami Swim Week. SI Swimsuit’s celebration will be a weekend-long affair, featuring a runway show, various brand activations and pop-ups, and a workout led by our very own model, Katie Austin.
We can’t wait to see the styles that our models take to the runway.